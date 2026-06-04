Exclusive bonus: 700,000 shipping vouchers! Available daily at 12 PM! Air freight delivery as fast as 5 days, seamlessly follow your favorite stars with one click

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Malaysia's e-commerce market continues to expand, more consumers are turning to Taobao not only for targeted purchases but also for the excitement of discovering unique and unexpected products. Market data projects that Malaysia's e-commerce user base will grow by more than 8 million over the next three years. At the same time, shopping behaviour is increasingly shifting toward inspiration-driven, browsing-led journeys.

Netizens Buzz Over Zhang Linghe and Esther Yu’s Viral Favorites! Taobao 618 Sparks a Celebrity Store “Treasure Hunt” Trend Among Malaysians

To celebrate the 618 Mid-Year Shopping Festival, Taobao Malaysia is offering an additional 700,000 shipping vouchers, available daily at 12 PM, together with air delivery that can reach key cities in as fast as five days. This enables Malaysian users to easily shop for celebrity-inspired fashion and lifestyle products from top stars such as Zhang Linghe and Esther Yu without leaving home.

Ye Tian, General Manager of Taobao & Tmall Overseas said: "More than 200 markets worldwide now offer access to high-quality Chinese goods through Taobao. Last April, the Taobao app ranked first in downloads in 16 overseas markets. Thanks to the efforts made in recent years to improve the localized experience in various markets, Taobao's overseas market business has achieved a milestone of doubling in size. These achievements demonstrate that the global demand for purchasing China's most innovative and distinctive products through Taobao continues to grow steadily."

He further emphasised: "Malaysia is one of Taobao Overseas' key markets. This year, we will continue strengthening our differentiated merchant and product offerings, investing in localised services, increasing marketing efforts, and accelerating the adoption of AI applications. We hope to encourage more users to discover the unique merchants and products available on Taobao and experience the appeal of cross-border shopping on the platform."

This "treasure hunt" browsing and shopping trend, driven by platform optimization, is also reflected in the booming popularity of celebrity-related stores on Taobao. Malaysian consumers often start with celebrities they are familiar with and then gradually explore more niche brands and categories. For example, sunglasses and other products endorsed by Zhang Linghe in China, as well as Esther Yu-inspired pyjamas, dresses, shapewear often serve as entry points for discovery. Lifestyle products such as premium home-care brand LYCOCELLE, associated with Cheng Yi, further showcase the diversity of products users encounter as they browse across categories.

On the shopping experience, Taobao continues to enhance its platform features while introducing exclusive offers tailored for Malaysian consumers, serving as a key driver behind this growing trend. For instance, during the 618 mid-year shopping festival, a limited number of RM12 shipping vouchers, totalling approximately 700,000 throughout the campaign, were made available daily at 12pm for users to redeem. This, coupled with air freight delivery services that can arrive in as fast as five days, has significantly improved the convenience and enjoyment of cross-border shopping, further encouraging Malaysian users to embrace more exploratory purchasing behaviours.

Against this backdrop, Taobao Malaysia's 618 mid-year shopping festival, held from 21 May to 21 June, is widely recognised by Malaysian consumers as the most worthwhile and value-driven shopping window of the year. After weeks of building up their wish lists, users are now presented with a wide array of promotions and sitewide surprise discounts, making it easy for browsing behaviour to translate into actual purchases, marking the perfect moment to finally check out their carts.

Key 618 Campaign offers include:

700,000 exclusive shipping vouchers: A limited number released daily at 12pm for redemption. Users can enjoy an instant RM12 off air freight shipping, with delivery to major cities in as fast as five days.

Limited-Time Instant Discount (18 June & 21 June): Spend RM340 to enjoy RM68 off, or RM300 to enjoy RM30 off, unlocking greater savings with higher spend.

Limited-Time 3% transaction fee waiver: Eligible orders can enjoy a waiver of up to RM8 payment processing fee.

Exclusive Promo Code for Malaysian Consumers: Enjoy RM15 off with a minimum spend of RM150 by entering the promo code TB618WOW at checkout.

Exclusive RHB Credit Card Rewards: Customers who pay with an RHB credit card during the campaign period stand a chance to win a luxurious two-day, one-night stay for two at the prestigious Merdeka 118 Park Hyatt hotel, valued at over RM1,950.

For full details on the 618 campaign and updates, follow Taobao Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit the app.

About Taobao Malaysia

Taobao Malaysia aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for consumers in Malaysia. Through the Taobao app, Malaysian shoppers can access billions of products, complete with logistics, payment and other services and offers tailored to their individual market needs. Taobao Malaysia is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

SOURCE Taobao Malaysia