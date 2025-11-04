Neurowatt Captivates Hong Kong FinTech Week: 80% of Users Report Faster Trade Decision-Making

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's keynote address at Hong Kong FinTech Week, Peter Lu, Founder and CEO of Neurowatt, a leader in AI-driven quantitative trading infrastructure, announced breakthrough results from the company's flagship product P1 Quant: 80% of users reported faster trade decision-making, setting a new standard for intelligent decision-making in quantitative trading.

From "Automated" to "Intelligent": A New Era for AI Hedge Funds

Peter Lu, Founder and CEO of Neurowatt energizes the stage at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 with a bold vision for AI-driven quantitative trading.

"Our mission is to evolve quantitative trading from 'automated' to 'intelligent,'" said Peter Lu in today's keynote titled "From Quant to Intelligent: Empowering Every Trader in the Age of AI Hedge Funds." "The launch of P1 Quant marks the dawn of a new era for the hedge fund industry—an era where AI not only assists in decision-making but autonomously learns, adapts, and executes complex strategies. What we are showcasing at Hong Kong FinTech Week is not just technology; it's the future of fund management."

Technology Breakthrough: P1GPT Framework Gains Industry Attention

P1 Quant's core technology engine, P1GPT, is a multi-agent large language model framework developed by Neurowatt's AI research team and published on arXiv, the international academic preprint platform, on October 27, 2025. The framework employs an innovative structured reasoning workflow that systematically fuses technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and news data through a five-layer hierarchical architecture to generate interpretable trading decisions.

The research has quickly garnered attention from the AI and financial technology community. Industry analysts have highlighted P1GPT's novel approach to building trustworthy, explainable, and scalable financial AI systems, noting its potential to address key limitations of current single-agent or unstructured multi-agent frameworks.

"The response from the research and practitioner community has been tremendously encouraging," said Peter Lu. "It validates not only the innovation of our technology but also confirms we're on the right path: building financial AI systems that institutions can trust and understand."

Partnership and Media Invitation

Neurowatt is actively seeking to build partnerships with banks, ETF issuers, brokers, market makers, and asset management firms in Hong Kong and the broader APAC region. We cordially invite all institutions seeking cutting-edge AI trading infrastructure and fund modernization solutions to visit our booth for an in-depth discussion.

