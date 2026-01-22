Neusoft and Cerence AI Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Deliver an AI-Powered Automotive Cockpit Platform

SHENYANG, China, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Corporation, an industry-leading information technology, products and solutions company, and Cerence AI, a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the cutting‑edge field of large language model-based voice AI. Through joint innovation and ecosystem integration, the two companies will work together to deliver pre‑integrated, scenario‑driven, intelligent interaction solutions for automotive partners worldwide.

As automotive technology continues to evolve toward greater intelligence and more natural engagement, user expectations for in‑cabin interaction are rising. Drivers and passengers now seek more than basic voice responses—they want a companion that understands natural language, communicates smoothly, and resonates emotionally. The partnership between Neusoft and Cerence AI is designed to meet this rising demand, establishing humanlike intelligent interaction as the new standard for smart vehicles.

Through this collaboration, Neusoft will leverage its advanced intelligent cockpit software platform (NAGIC) as the core foundation, deeply integrating Cerence AI's expertise in conversational AI, generative AI, and large language models. Together, the companies will explore innovative applications of intelligent voice interaction.

By combining Neusoft's extensive global product development and delivery network with Cerence AI's technological strengths and leadership in automotive, the two companies will jointly expand into global target markets.

Looking ahead, Neusoft will continue to uphold its philosophy of "open collaboration and shared ecosystem success", working closely with more leading technology partners amid the accelerating trends of automotive intelligence and AI. Together, Neusoft and Cerence AI aim to help automakers break through market challenges and deliver safer, more natural and intelligent mobility experiences to users around the world.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation