Neusoft Collaborates with Fok Ying Tung Group on Ecological Project for "Industry, University, Research, Education, Healthcare and Wellness" based in Nansha, Guangzhou to Support the Construction and Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, the "Guangdong-Hong Kong Deepening Economic Trade Investment Cooperation Conference" co-hosted by the People's Government of Guangdong Province and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was held in Guangzhou. Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Zheng Yanxiong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong, attended and delivered speeches at the conference, and Wang Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Guangdong Province, presided over the conference. At the conference, the persons-in-charge of the Guangdong and Hong Kong governments made thematic presentations, and representatives from the commercial and industrial sectors of Guangdong and Hong Kong exchanged views. A signing ceremony for representative projects was also held. In particular, Wen Tao, Executive Director, CEO and President of Neusoft Education Technology Group, and Chen Ziquan, Director of Business Development of Fok Ying Tung Group, signed a strategic cooperation agreement on the ecological project for "Industry, University, Research, Education, Healthcare and Wellness" on behalf of the parties, pursuant to which the two parties will jointly develop new project in "Education, Healthcare and Wellness" in Nansha, Guangzhou, with the aim of promoting the construction and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a major national strategy planned, deployed and promoted by President Xi Jinping. Nowadays, the Greater Bay Area has become one of the most open and economically vibrant regions in China, bringing unlimited opportunities to global investors. Located at the geographical centre of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Nansha, Guangzhou is the only new state-level district in Guangdong Province, and is also the largest area in the Guangdong Free Trade Zone and the Demonstration Zone for Comprehensive Cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. In order to implement the strategic deployment of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the General Plan for Opening-up of Guangzhou Nansha to Deepen Comprehensive Cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, fully leverage Nansha's advantages in terms of location, policy and openness, and better serve the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Neusoft collaborates with Fok Ying Tung Group to utilize their respective resource strengths and co-invest in the construction of the ecological project for "Industry, University, Research, Education, Healthcare and Wellness" in Nansha. This initiative aims to help Nansha cultivate talents and upgrade industries in the fields of education, healthcare and wellness, promoting the coordinated development of the regional economy and society.

According to the agreement, the two parties intend to apply for the construction of a new campus of the Guangdong Neusoft Institute, with a focus on talent cultivation in the fields of digital technology and medical and healthcare technology, so as to supply the region with more high-quality talents in IT, digital economy and healthcare technology. On the other hand, the establishment of the Neusoft Digital Industry and Technology Park will focus on research and development of digital and healthcare technology, youth innovation and entrepreneurship, and business incubation, with a view to promoting Nansha as a highland for the development of digital and healthcare technology. In addition, the two parties will also build an intelligent healthcare centre to create a geriatric wellness travel, healthcare and rehabilitation, and elderly care complex, and develop it into an intelligent healthcare demonstration area serving the Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Neusoft Education Technology Group (09616.HK), established in 2000 and headquartered in Dalian, is a leading provider of digital talent education services in China and a pioneer of teaching, medical, health care and tourism ecology. Over the past 20 years, Neusoft Education has created a new ecology of integrated development of education, medical and health care by relying on the innovative research and development capability of "education + technology + healthcare", and has formed a shared and integrated innovative industry development model with high-interaction of industry, university, research, education, healthcare and wellness, contributing to regional economic development and cultivation of digital talent.

Fok Ying Tung Group is a diversified multinational enterprise headquartered in Hong Kong and founded by the Mr. Fok Ying Tung, a renowned late patriot. The group has a wide range of businesses, including real estate, finance, hotels, sports and culture. Since the reform and opening up of China, Fok Ying Tung Group and Hong Kong and Macao entrepreneurs have taken the lead in responding to the national development strategy, investing in the construction of Guangdong, serving the overall situation of the country's economic development, and contributing to national prosperity, as well as the prosperity and development of Hong Kong and Macao.

