Neusoft Education officially renamed as " Neutech Group Limited ", accelerating the advancement of the "education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour" strategy in a new stage

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 January, Neusoft Education (09616.HK) announced that the Company's English name will change from "Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited" to "Neutech Group Limited". The name change will take effect on the same day.

According to the announcement, the Company's renaming to "Neutech Group Limited" better reflects its strategic transformation and upgrade, and more accurately demonstrates its five-in-one industry layout of "education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour". This will establish a new corporate brand image and highlight the Company's comprehensive strength in technological innovation and integrated development. Starting with the name change, the Company will focus on education and adapt to the aging economy, promoting the parallel development of academic education, continuing education, senior education, and resource output. This will create a business model of "education-assisted healthcare, education-assisted wellness, medical-care conversion, medical-education assistance, care-supported medicine, and care-education assistance". Driven by technology and platform research and development, the company will achieve integrated development of education, medicine, care, health, and tourism, as well as efficient use of human, financial, and material resources. This will build a harmonious and inclusive "education + technology + medical care + health + tourism" prosperous ecosystem. It is expected to further enhance the Company's brand reputation and industry influence, and support its sustainable development.

Neutech Group, as a pioneer in the "education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour" ecosystem in China, successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 September 2020, becoming the "first stock of IT higher education" (stock code: 9616.HK). With the broad market opportunities brought by the aging population and the positive support of policies for the development of the elderly care industry, the Company leverages its innovative research and development capabilities in "education + technology + medical care" to build a new ecosystem of integrated development of " education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour".

In the education technology business sector, the Company will retain the main body of " Neusoft Education Group" and continue to operate academic education, continuing education, and resource output businesses. Based on IT innovation education, the Company will further develop the "digital media" and "medical care" fields, build an integrated ecosystem of "education-healthcare-wellness", and consolidate the core competitiveness of education technology in the future. The Company will also establish a characteristic product and service system based on the 4S model, providing first-class platforms, resources, models, and management services to governments, universities, hospitals, and health care institutions, continuously empowering partners' reform and development.

In the elderly education and elderly care technology business sector, following the concept of "Elderly care starts with prevention, education drives elderly care, and technology empowers elderly care", the Company has deeply developed elderly education through Neuedu Phoenix Academy and created a unique "LIFECARES" model of integrated elderly education with "leisure, care, medical services, education, and integration". Using top-notch medical and care services and platform services to empower the elderly to live a happy life, the Company is building a dream university for active seniors. In addition, the Company will strengthen the training of elderly care service personnel by creating a one-stop industry chain of "university training + training + intern + human resource services". On the other hand, the Company will build a medical and care technology operation service model, create an elderly care solution industrial ecosystem through the output of overall smart elderly care solutions and elderly care technology products and services, and achieve mutually beneficial cooperation with ecological partners.

In the medical and health care service sector, the Company integrates customer management service systems to provide intelligent medical and elderly care information solutions, and create a "medical care and elderly care" integrated development system with treatment-based medical institutions, rehabilitation-based nursing institutions, and care-based elderly care institutions. Its subsidiaries, Ruikang Cardiovascular Hospital, Dalian Ruikang Zhuomei Stomatology Hospital Co., Ltd., and Wecare Family Nursing Home, have been put into operation.

In the wellness tourism sector, targeting energetic seniors, the Company integrates tourism, education, and elderly care into one, with a focus on "leisure learning, slow travel, and peaceful living". Through the concept of "study-travel-care", seniors can experience a variety of dimensions of "learning-travel-care" in their travel and learning process, creating a comprehensive elderly education model that provides opportunities for art experiences, promotes physical and mental relaxation, enhances cultural literacy, and expands social interaction.

In addition, the Company expands its industrial management and service sector, with the vision of building a better life and using technology to empower intelligent logistics. It explores diverse, characteristic, and value-added service models to meet the diverse needs of internal and external customers, continuously expanding its brand reputation and social influence.

With its keen market insight and deep accumulation of industry and education resources, Neutech Group Limited actively embraces the development of the silver-haired economy, timely enters new tracks, and improves its position in the industrial ecosystem. Now, the Group's new layout of "education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour " has been formed, which not only helps to create a new growth curve but also continuously expands new development margins, moving towards becoming a leader in the development of the "education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour" ecosystem.

