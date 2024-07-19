Neusoft Remains No.1 in China's Healthcare Security Information System Market Share

SHENYANG, China, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent report by IDC titled China Healthcare Security Administrating System Market Shares, 2023: Deepening Application, Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE: 600718) once again ranks first in China's healthcare security information system market share, reflecting its ongoing leadership in this field.

Healthcare security informatization was the starting point of Neusoft's Big Health business strategic layout. Having been deeply engaged in the field for three decades, Neusoft witnessed the development process of China's healthcare security system, and has been empowering the establishment of the multi-tier and wide-coverage system with its innovative technologies, products, solutions and services. With rich experience and successful practice in healthcare security informatization, Neusoft has won widespread recognition and good reputation in the market. Meanwhile, Neusoft is actively developing systems for deepening application in the areas of data governance and public services, and integrating AI technology into healthcare security informatization, to lead the industry towards continuous innovation and advancement.

Currently, Neusoft provides robust support in building China's unified national healthcare security information platform, as well as the healthcare security platforms in over 200 cities across 25 provinces. Neusoft is enhancing its R&D investment in AI technology, continuously exploring the innovative application scenarios and practices of healthcare security big data. Besides, Neusoft has recently introduced an integrated solution tailored for China's compact county-level medical community, facilitating total payment for healthcare security, to empower the development of county-level medical communities.

Looking ahead, Neusoft will strengthen its digital and intelligent business layout and continue to engage deeply in building intelligent healthcare security information system, enhancing the accessibility and convenience of healthcare security services, to promote the digital and intelligent development of the industry.

