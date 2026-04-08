Neusoft Showcases AI-Powered Products and Solutions at Japan DX Week Spring 2026

TOKYO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan DX Week Spring 2026, Japan's leading exhibition for Digital Transformation (DX), was held in Tokyo. Neusoft Corporation, an industry-leading information technology, products and solutions company for the global market, participated with a full range of products, solutions, and services tailored for the Japanese market. As a trusted partner in the intelligent era, Neusoft, with 35 years of innovation and global R&D collaboration, showcased its latest AI-powered products, solutions, and industry cases at the event, shared cutting-edge DX practices, demonstrating its commitment to partnering with Japanese customers for mutual growth in the intelligent era.

In the field of digital transformation, Neusoft's AI-driven enterprise digital transformation solutions, built on deep industry analysis and system-building expertise, deliver high-value technical support to customers. Using AI Agents, these solutions automate business processes and boost efficiency significantly. With AI and multi-modal structuring, they enable intelligent semantic parsing, seamless system upgrades, and precise identification of production bottlenecks, cutting manufacturing losses. Also on display was Neusoft's next-gen AI-powered software development platform, which accelerates the entire software development process from design and implementation to testing through intelligent integration. By establishing a dedicated knowledge base and offering COBOL asset modernization, it transforms unstructured data into reusable knowledge assets, helping Japanese enterprises build next-gen competitiveness.

In the field of intelligent products and services, with AI at its core, Neusoft has developed intelligent application solutions across multiple scenarios and industries. The quadruped robotic solution showcased at this exhibition combines high payload capacity with agile mobility, meeting diverse operational needs while supporting flexible customization and rapid deployment across various industries. The millimeter-wave radar–based caregiving solution leverages non-contact sensing and cloud-based AI to enable 24/7 monitoring of vital signs for individuals under care. While ensuring full protection of privacy, it accurately detects abnormal behaviors and provides real-time alerts. In addition, it generates health reports based on AI-driven data analysis, facilitating the transition from passive care to proactive health management.

In the field of intelligent vehicle connectivity, Neusoft offers next-generation platforms, products, comprehensive solutions, and services to global automakers and supply chain customers. The Neusoft NAGIC platform makes vehicle cabins more intelligent with AI technology and creates a more tech-savvy driving experience with 3D/AR technology. Its AI-powered in-vehicle intelligent solution boosts software development efficiency and ensures reliable quality throughout the development process. The Neusoft T-BOX product, with a secure, reliable, and ultra-low-latency data loop, delivers a more valuable connected vehicle solution for the global intelligent mobility industry. Currently, Neusoft's intelligent vehicle connectivity business covers over 130 countries worldwide, supports more than 2,000 vehicle models, and collaborates with over 50 international mainstream automakers.

During the exhibition, Neusoft hosted a seminar themed "Transition to Next-Generation Core Competitiveness: IT System Intelligence and Scenario Intelligence Upgrade". The company shared its AI-driven IT full-process development practices and diverse implementation cases in fields such as healthcare, automotive and manufacturing. It also discussed how to leverage AI technology to address the challenges of COBOL asset "black box" issues and "technical debt" commonly faced by Japanese enterprises. Furthermore, Neusoft explored how AI products can reconstruct business efficiency, optimize user experiences, and build new core competitiveness in the intelligent era across diverse application scenarios, including healthcare, elderly care, and manufacturing.

Looking ahead, in this new era where AI is reshaping industries, Neusoft will remain customer-centric, leverage its cross-industry expertise and experience to drive innovative applications of intelligent technologies, to accelerate digital transformation, and deliver more valuable innovative products and solutions to Japanese customers.

For more information about Neusoft, please visit www.neusoft.com.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation