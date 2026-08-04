Neutral Position Drives High-Quality Growth Across All Scenarios: SF Intra-city (9699.HK) Releases Positive Profit Alert for First Half 2026

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. ("SF Intra-city" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 9699.HK), the largest third-party on-demand delivery service provider in China, is pleased to announce that the Group expects for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period"): (i) the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the Period is expected to be not less than RMB301 million, representing an increase of not less than 120% as compared with the corresponding period of last year;(ii) the adjusted net profit[1] for the Period is expected to be not less than RMB240 million, representing an increase of not less than 50% as compared with the corresponding period of last year; and(iii) the revenue of the Group for the Period is expected to be not less than RMB11,669 million, representing an increase of not less than 14% as compared with the corresponding period of last year.

The steady growth in the Group's performance as mentioned above was mainly attributable to: (i) the Group has remained committed to its operating objective of achieving healthy and high-quality development, with both order volume and revenue continuing to grow; (ii) leveraging its positioning as an independent and open third-party platform, together with high-quality and reliable full-scenario fulfilment services, the Group has continued to earn the long-term trust of its customers and deepen its diversified and positive cooperation with customers, driving resilient growth in its business operations; (iii) benefiting from further enhancement of economies of scale, optimisation of resource input strategies, refined rider network operations and the application of AI technologies to improve coordination and efficiency across the value chain from front-end customer acquisition to network operations and back-end resource input, the Group achieved an improvement in gross profit margin, which in turn contributed to profit growth; and (iv) the Group's core business maintained healthy growth momentum, and the Group's investment-related income for the Period is also expected to rise.

In the first half of 2026, leveraging its neutral and open service positioning and full-scenario fulfilment capabilities, SF Intra-city catered to diverse demands covering food delivery, on-demand retail, intra-city errand services and terminal logistics, consolidating the Group's growth foundation. Multiple consumption peaks overlapped in the period, including the 618 Shopping Festival, FIFA World Cup and Dragon Boat Festival. Demand for home shopping, event viewing, cultural tourism and festival gifts surged across all scenarios. During major promotion cycles, the average daily orders of SF Intra-city rose by 20% year-on-year during the 618 shopping promotion period; Exclusive Delivery orders on Dragon Boat Festival surged more than 120% year-on-year, personal delivery orders at major cultural tourism destinations multiplied, and fresh produce orders also climbed substantially. Meanwhile, the Group continued to expand all-round partnerships with live-stream e-commerce platforms, chain brands and private-domain merchants, expanding client coverage via a dual layout of public and private domain channels and achieving diversified upgrading of customer cooperation. It also deepened resource collaboration with SF Holding to provide partner brands with integrated supply chain solutions covering "warehousing + transshipment + intra-city delivery" and assisted the upgrading of traditional logistics systems with its terminal delivery capabilities.

While multi-channel operations maintained positive momentum in the first half of the year, SF Intra-city steadily consolidated its delivery capacity foundation and drove operational efficiency gains via digital and intelligent upgrades. Continued expansion of its footprint in lower-tier markets lifted network-wide order density, driving continuous improvements in average delivery mileage and per-order fulfilment costs. During the period, AI intelligent dispatching achieved full coverage, while unmanned delivery was rolled out at a faster pace, lifting the platform's overall operational efficiency. The implementation of unmanned delivery technologies and expansion of applicable scenarios moved forward in an orderly fashion, continuously strengthening the Group's underlying digital and intelligent technology capabilities. The Group's order volume continued to grow in the first half of the year, enabling full release of economies of scale.

The medium- and long-term outlook for the on-demand delivery industry remains upbeat. Industry data indicates that China's domestic on-demand retail market size will exceed RMB 1 trillion in 2026. Total order volumes are set to maintain rapid growth, and the "everything delivered to home" trend boasts broad long-term growth potential. As a leading independent third-party on-demand delivery service provider in China, SF Intra-city will continue to capture the dividends of full-scenario fulfilment for local life services, further expand intra-city delivery scenarios, deepen last-mile logistics synergies within the Group, and steadily advance the implementation of digital, intelligent and unmanned delivery technologies. The business is poised to sustain a pattern of high-quality growth.

[1] Adjusted net profit represents profit attributable to owners of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses, share of profit of a joint venture accounted for using the equity method, fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and the related income tax effects.

About Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 9699.HK)

SF Intra-city focuses on the emerging opportunities of intra-city on-demand delivery services. Since 2019, SF Intra-city has operated as an independent legal entity to capture the growth opportunities arising from new consumption trends. SF Intra-city adopts a multi-scenario business model, providing full coverage of delivery scenarios for all types of products and services. The Company's extensive service coverage, ranging from mature scenarios such as food delivery to growth scenarios such as local retail, local e-commerce and local services, has enabled it to respond to evolving customer needs resulting from the development and upgrading of the local consumer market. For more details, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.sf-cityrush.com/en/investor-relations/

SOURCE SF Intra-city