New Benchmark in Business Aviation Training: Sino Jet Academy Achieves International Dual Certification

HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sino Jet Academy's two core training programs — The Corporate Jet Crew program and the Train-the-Trainer Program—each received full accreditation as a dual "Provider of Training Excellence" certification from the Professional Development Consortium (PDC).

PDC is a research organization headquartered in the UK. Its CPD Standards Office has certified more than 800 organizations from over 30 countries to date. The "Provider of Training Excellence" certification is based on four core principles: the organization's overall structure and values; the design and delivery of learning content; the organization's mechanisms for maintaining standards and driving continuous improvement; and the overall customer experience and satisfaction (including independent random customer interviews). Sino Jet Academy's two programs successfully passed rigorous assessments at the same time, demonstrating that the company's training system and service quality have earned international recognition.

Self-Set as the Benchmark: "Journey Through Time" and the Integration of Global Culture

Sino Jet stands out as one of the few business aviation operators to obtain this certification, largely because its service quality had already been benchmarked to international top-tier standards well ahead of the industry.

Taking the cabin service flagship program "Journey Through Time" as an example, the initiative breaks the boundaries of traditional business aircraft cabin services—transforming flight time into an immersive cultural experience. From cabin environment design and destination culture integration to in-flight wine service, customized dining, and private itinerary management, Sino Jet turns every journey into a cross-cultural service experience.

The onboard corporate flight attendants must systematically master multi-country etiquette, communication preferences, and emergency response procedures, delivering consistently top-tier service to high-net-worth clients across different jurisdictions and cultural contexts.

It is precisely these high-standard practices—rooted in day-to-day operations—that have enabled Sino Jet to develop service methodologies and training materials far beyond the industry average. These frontline, high-standard practices are directly translated into the core content of our training programs, ultimately helping Sino Jet Academy successfully pass the international, authoritative certification from the Professional Development Consortium.

Forward-Looking Layout and Deepening Campus-Enterprise Partnerships: Bringing Industry Standards into University Classrooms

Previously, the Academy proactively extended its service standards and training capabilities into the education sector, establishing deep collaborations with many well-known universities and institutions worldwide, including China Civil Aviation University, Beijing Guanghui Jintong Education Group, the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Asia), Hong Kong Baptist University, Anhui Normal University, and others. The Academy develop tailor-made courses for partner universities that align with industry needs, dispatching senior experts to campus to teach advanced technologies and industry regulations. This ensures that students can quickly integrate into the business aviation industry after graduation.

This model not only helps the industry cultivate a large pool of highly qualified reserve talent, but also provides the Academy with extensive course design and teaching practice experience—contributing to its success in obtaining international certification.

From Internal Training to External Impact: Two International Certification Programs Empower the Industry, Universities, and Clients

Our prior collaboration with universities helped Sino Jet Academy accumulate valuable experience in course design. After obtaining international certification, the Academy's role has formally upgraded from a "corporate internal training provider" to an "industry training standards contributor."

The "Provider of Training Excellence" certification recognizes two core programs, and we have been awarded full accreditation as a dual provider of training excellence. Corporate Jet Crew Program: Delivered in 14 modules, covering the core skills required for professional in-flight service for corporate private jet crews. Train-the-Trainer Program: developing trainers with the ability to design curricula and conduct teaching assessments, addressing the industry's shortage of qualified instructors.

Based on this certification framework, Sino Jet Academy will provide training-related consultancy and support to the following three groups: industry partners delivering standardized cabin service guidance and trainer enablement programs for airlines and other operators; aviation schools and universities helping integrate the certified programs into academic curricula to develop internationally benchmarked talent from the ground up; and high-net-worth clients and their teams offering tailored advisory and training support across areas such as hospitality, etiquette, and itinerary management.

Industry Responsibility: Not Only Leading Ourselves, but Also Raising Overall Standards

From proactively entering universities to develop tailored courses, to earning international certification for its two training programs, Sino Jet is transforming its service capabilities into a public good—helping China's business aviation move from an "experience-driven" approach to a "standards-driven" one. This is both a commitment to our clients and a meaningful investment in the industry's long-term development.

In the future, Sino Jet will continue to deepen its in-house service systems—such as "Journey Through Time" and "Four Seasons, Six Senses"—while leveraging the internationally certified training programs offered by Sino Jet Academy. The goal is to continuously provide high-quality, replicable, and verifiable training for the industry, universities, and clients.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

SOURCE Sino Jet