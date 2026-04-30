Sino Jet's Fleet Size Ranks No. 1 in the Asia-Pacific for Seven Consecutive Years

HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of deep reshuffling and restructuring in the Asia-Pacific business aviation market, Sino Jet has continued to consolidate its industry-leading position through steady development and forward-looking strategic planning. According to Asian Sky Group's 2025 Asia-Pacific Business Jet Fleet Report, Sino Jet—operating a fleet of 43 aircraft—has ranked first among Asia-Pacific business jet operators for the seventh consecutive year. It is also the only Chinese operator among the top five to achieve positive fleet growth, reflecting strong development resilience. By the end of 2025, Sino Jet's fleet registered overseas exceeded 30 aircraft, accounting for as much as 65%, further strengthening its capabilities for global operations and highlighting its enduring advantages.

Five Strategic Pillars Create an Uncopyable Competitive Advantage

Against the backdrop of deep restructuring in the Asia-Pacific business aviation market, Sino Jet's continued lead is rooted in five strategic pillars: safety management, global airworthiness credentials, digital operations, a worldwide service network, and an all-scenario service ecosystem.

Safety is the lifeline of business aviation. Sino Jet is the first operator in mainland China to obtain IS-BAO Stage III—the highest global operational standard for business aviation—and has continuously passed stringent re-evaluations to secure a ten-year safety operating qualification. This certification reflects a scientifically grounded, standardized, and sustainable safety-operations framework, laying a solid foundation for every flight.

Global operations and the "fully qualified matrix" for maintenance are Sino Jet's non-replicable key moat. The company holds dual Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the Cayman Islands Civil Aviation Authority, enabling a "domestic + overseas" dual commercial charter operating model. At the same time, it provides aircraft management and maintenance services across the major global business jet registration hubs, including China, the United States, Europe (EASA), Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and Aruba. As a result, Sino Jet is the leading company in China's business aviation sector with the most complete operational and maintenance licensing and the broadest coverage of aircraft registration jurisdictions.

In the era of digital transformation, Sino Jet is reshaping its management paradigm through technological innovation. As a national-level high-tech enterprise, Sino Jet has independently developed the "Cloud of Sino Jet" intelligent operations platform and the "Digital Sino Jet" operations control center. By integrating core functional modules—aircraft operations, maintenance engineering, operational safety, and end-to-end integration of operations and finance—the company enables full lifecycle digital management for business jets. Its integrated operations-and-finance system provides full visibility and tracking of costs throughout the entire process, turning complex maintenance and operations into an exceptionally simple, customer-friendly experience.

Sino Jet has established operations bases in more than 20 key cities worldwide, covering regional hubs across China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. Its service network extends to more than 200 countries and regions and over 1,000 airports globally. The company strategically invests in four business jet terminal (FBO) facilities in Chengdu, Nanchang, Guangzhou, and Macau, and deepens partnerships with major FBOs around the world. The establishment of its Middle East international operations headquarters in mid-2024 further consolidates intercontinental service corridors spanning Europe, Asia, Africa, and beyond.

A "Business Jet+" Ecosystem and Three-Dimensional Travel Across High and Low Altitudes—Leading the Future of the Industry

In response to the growing homogenization of services in business aviation and the deepening of customer needs, Sino Jet has proactively put forward a "Business Jet+" ecosystem strategy. This drives the company's evolution from a business aviation service provider into an integrator of high-quality lifestyle solutions. It has already built a complete service matrix covering business jet transactions, aircraft custody/management, private charters, the operation of business jet terminals (FBOs), ground services, premium travel customization, and the cultivation of professional talent. Released in 2025, the Unionsky Curated Collection List analyzes data from more than 2,000 high-end consumption scenarios to systematically map travel consumption trends among high-net-worth individuals. By extending service scenarios from the skies to the ground in an end-to-end chain, it helps create a one-stop premium travel ecosystem.

While consolidating its traditional core business in business aviation, Sino Jet is actively embracing the national low-altitude economy strategy. Through a smart flying model combining "high-altitude + low-altitude," the company is opening up a new growth engine, and has already laid out key regions including East China, the Greater Bay Area, Southwest China, and free-trade zones/ports. Its subsidiary, Zhejiang Low-Altitude company, successfully obtained its license in 2026 and completed its inaugural flight, entering normalized commercial operations. The company also formed a joint venture with Hainan Airport Group to establish a Hainan low-altitude mobility company, connecting the "capillaries" of three-dimensional transportation across the free-trade port. In terms of capacity reserves, Sino Jet has signed a deterministic purchase order for 50 AE200 eVTOL aircraft with AEROFUGIA, representing the largest eVTOL commercial procurement case in China by scale.

From ranking first in the Asia-Pacific by business jet fleet size for seven consecutive years, to building robust barriers with five strategic pillars, and then to forward-looking initiatives such as its "Business Jet+" ecosystem and low-altitude three-dimensional travel, Sino Jet is redefining the premium travel paradigm with a global perspective and China's intelligence. After 15 years of deep cultivation, Sino Jet has consistently made safety its foundation, technology its engine, and service its soul. It continues to lead high-quality development in the Asia-Pacific business aviation industry, opening up new travel routes for global high-net-worth clients that are more efficient, safer, and more value-driven.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

SOURCE Sino Jet