New Education Sponsorships Offered to Help NSmen Upskill

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus will now be offering 11 education sponsorships annually to support the learning and career aspirations of Operationally Ready National Servicemen (NSmen) in appreciation of their service to the nation.

Launched in conjunction with Singapore's National Day celebrations, LSBF has partnered SAFRA to offer bond-free education sponsorships for several of its Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes as part of the SAFRA Education Scheme open to SAFRA members.

Eligible courses span high-growth disciplines including Business, Accounting & Finance, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Law, Biomedical Science, Computer Science, Digital Marketing, Engineering Management and Counselling, to equip learners with practical, industry-relevant skills.

As part of the partnership, LSBF will offer the following each year:

Eight (8) education sponsorships covering 50% of tuition fees for selected Diploma programmes.

Two (2) education sponsorships covering 30% of tuition fees for selected Undergraduate programmes.

One (1) education sponsorship covering 30% of tuition fees for a selected Postgraduate programme.

These will help ease the financial burden for national servicemen as they pursue further education.

Applications are now open till 30 September 2026. For more details, visit https://www.safra.sg/education

Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO of LSBF Global, said: "National Day is a time to honour those who have contributed to Singapore's success and to invest in our nation's future. Through this partnership with SAFRA, LSBF is proud to give back to our NSmen by making globally recognised education more accessible. By supporting lifelong learning, we hope to empower more Singaporeans to build rewarding careers, strengthen our workforce and contribute to Singapore's continued growth."

Miko Chng, Director of Sales & Marketing at LSBF Singapore Campus, added: "Education is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in our people. As Singapore marks another National Day, this initiative reflects our belief that supporting those who have served our nation should extend beyond National Service. By reducing the cost of higher education, we hope to open more doors for NSmen and SAFRA members to upskill, embrace new opportunities and remain competitive in an ever-changing workforce."

SOURCE London School of Business & Finance Singapore Campus