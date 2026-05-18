LSBF Proud to Support Launch of VolunteerInc at Singapore Business Federation's Future Economy Conference 2026

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London School of Business and Finance Singapore Campus (LSBF) is proud to have been part of the launch of VolunteerInc, a new national initiative unveiled during the Singapore Business Federation Future Economy Conference 2026 on 14 May 2026.

The initiative was launched by David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, who emphasised the important role businesses can play in strengthening communities beyond creating jobs and developing the workforce.

VolunteerInc is designed to make corporate volunteering more accessible, impactful, and sustainable for businesses of all sizes. LSBF was recognised as one of the participating organisations supporting the initiative and its broader vision of fostering stronger business-community partnerships in Singapore.

Commenting on the launch, Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO, LSBF Global said:

"LSBF is honoured to be part of this meaningful national initiative alongside the Singapore Business Federation and fellow industry partners. Education institutions play an important role not only in developing future-ready talent, but also in nurturing socially with civic conscious individuals and organisations."

"VolunteerInc reflects Singapore's growing emphasis on purpose-driven businesses and collective community impact. At LSBF, we believe true success is measured not only by what we achieve, but by the positive impact we create in our communities." Added Catherine Ong, Senior Manager, Human Resources at LSBF Singapore Campus.

As an education institution committed to lifelong learning and industry collaboration, LSBF continues to support initiatives that strengthen community engagement, social responsibility, and workforce development in Singapore.

SOURCE London School of Business & Finance Singapore Campus