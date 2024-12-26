New Generation Centralized Control System Promotes "Integrated Operation Monitoring"

BORTALA, China, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 26, personnel at the monitoring operation and maintenance center of the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company were conducting acceptance testing for the new generation centralized control system. The company is actively promoting the application of this new system to facilitate "integrated operation monitoring" and enhance the risk management capabilities and equipment refinement levels of the power grid.

The new generation centralized control system serves as a technical support system for monitoring the operational status and fault defects of grid equipment. It acts as the "eyes" and "hands" for managing the operation of power grid equipment. Compared with the old Open3000 system, it optimizes the human-machine interface, refines system functions, and achieves comprehensive awareness of equipment status, defect detection, and proactive early warning, thereby providing efficient information processing capabilities to ensure that monitoring personnel can supervise equipment operation in real time.

During the system construction process, the company actively adapts to changes in production models, scientifically formulates project timelines, and deepens new operation and maintenance management models, such as "unattended + centralized monitoring" and "equipment owner + general practitioner." This enhances the construction of the new centralized monitoring system and the integration of substation sites, providing comprehensive and robust monitoring support for the reliable operation of the Bortala power grid.

Up to now, the company has completed the construction of the main station of the new generation centralized control system, software and hardware debugging, graphic drawing and other tasks, as well as the station-end access of the new generation centralized control system for 54 substations, the entry of monitoring information into the database, and the forwarding of the front-end data of the new generation centralized control system within the centralized control range. The company carries out the orderly supplementation of monitoring information points for access devices and the verification of remote control information at substations.

In the next step, the company will actively explore digital transformation, strengthen modern team construction, and innovate practices in intelligent monitoring and business collaboration, all aimed at advancing the construction of modern centralized control stations to ensure the safe and stable operation of equipment.

