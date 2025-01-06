New Hong Kong Talent Service Association Successfully Hosts "Hong Kong Food and Beverage Industry Investment Forum" with strategic partner InvestHK

Guide: Seizing Investment Opportunities in Hong Kong, Lead the Future of the Food and Beverage Industry

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Hong Kong Talent Service Association successfully hosted the highly anticipated "Hong Kong Food and Beverage Industry Investment Forum" at the Hong Kong Productivity Council today. The event was organized by the New Hong Kong Talent Service Association, with InvestHK as the strategic partner, and the Hong Kong Quality and Talent Migrants Association and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Youth Federation as co-organizers. It received strong support from several food and beverage groups, including the Hong Kong West Dragon Food Group and the Twelve Flavors Food Group. The forum brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from the real estate, legal, accounting, financial, technology, licensing, and payment sectors related with the food and beverage industry to share in-depth insights and successful cases of mainland China food and beverage companies expanding to Hong Kong. The forum focused on Hong Kong's role as an international financial center and trade hub, its significant position in promoting mainland China food and beverage companies' "going global" strategy, and how to leverage Hong Kong's unique advantages to further expand into international markets.

During the forum, the New Hong Kong Talent Service Association emphasized Hong Kong's unique advantages in connecting the mainland China with international markets, including strong government support, a favorable business environment, standardized market rules, a mature legal system, an international business atmosphere, and comprehensive professional services. Two representatives from InvestHK introduced in detail the various policies and resources provided by the Hong Kong government to support companies investing in Hong Kong, including funding scheme, market access consultation, and international cooperation opportunities, as well as investment opportunities and policy support for the food and beverage industry in Hong Kong.

In addition, the forum session provided advice from different professional fields on the practical needs and considerations of food and beverage companies going global, offering comprehensive professional information for food and beverage companies expanding to Hong Kong. It also explored methods for improving operational efficiency in the food and beverage industry by integrating the cutting-edge technologies.

The successful holding of the "Hong Kong Food and Beverage Industry Investment Forum" not only pointed out the direction and path for the expansion of food and beverage companies but also provided a sustainable exchange platform for the international development of the food and beverage industry. It offered new investment directions and opportunities for talents newly arrived in Hong Kong and added new vitality to Hong Kong's role as a springboard for mainland food and beverage companies going global. The New Hong Kong Talent Service Association and InvestHK look forward to cooperating with more food and beverage companies and investors to jointly explore global markets and achieve win-win development.

About the New Hong Kong Talent Service Association: The New Hong Kong Talent Service Association Limited, established in Hong Kong, is a service association dedicated to promoting exchanges and cooperation between talents and enterprises in Hong Kong and the mainland China. Through organizing various forums, training activities, and overseas exchange groups, the association provides solutions for the development and business cooperation of enterprises and talents.

Contact: WeChat official account "New Hong Kong Talent Service Association"

Conclusion: We look forward to cooperating with more enterprises and talents to jointly explore the unlimited business opportunities and possibilities of going global for talents and enterprises.

SOURCE New Hong Kong Talent Service Association