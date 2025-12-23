New Initiative, tre100, Bridges Gap Between Taiwanese Businesses and Global RE100 Standards

TAIPEI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global renewable electricity initiative, RE100, requires participating companies to consume at least 0.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity per year. However, most companies in Taiwan fall below this threshold and are therefore unable to demonstrate their renewable electricity commitments and achievements on an internationally recognized platform. To address this gap, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) has established tre100 an initiative that enables companies of all sizes and sectors in Taiwan to commit to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2050.

(From left) Representative of FSP Group (TRE100 founding member); RE100 Taiwan representative; Hsieh Han-chang, Deputy Director-General, BSMI (MOEA); Lian Hsien-ming, President, CIER; Lin Tze-luen, Deputy Executive Director, OECR, Executive Yuan; Representatives of Gudeng Precision and SUSS MicroTec.

Led by CIER, the official RE100 Local Campaign Partner in Taiwan, tre100 follows the same technical criteria and reporting standards as RE100 but removes the minimum electricity-use requirement. This allows Taiwanese companies to credibly disclose their renewable electricity progress and align with international expectations, regardless of company size.

Tre100 is particularly valuable for suppliers within global supply chains. As multinational corporations increasingly require their suppliers to use renewable electricity, and prioritize partnerships with companies that can demonstrate such commitments, smaller suppliers often face challenges in proving their progress without affiliation to a recognized initiative. The lack of a credible reporting framework can put Taiwanese suppliers and non-large energy users at a disadvantage when competing for international clients.

At the official launch of tre100 on December 12, Tze-Luen Lin, Deputy Executive Director of the Executive Yuan's Energy and Carbon Reduction Office, noted that tre100 will help improve business negotiations for suppliers by providing transparent and standardized reporting. Han-Chang Hsieh, Deputy Director-General of the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection, also expressed support for tre100, highlighting its role as a verification tool that international clients can rely on when assessing Taiwanese companies.

CIER is well positioned to lead tre100, having served as RE100's Local Campaign Partner for more than six years. Through its close collaboration with Climate Group, CIER has published three RE100 Taiwan Reports, which have become key reference materials on Taiwan's renewable electricity market for both domestic and international stakeholders.

The first companies to join tre100 include Gudeng, FSP and SUSS. At the launch event, these firms emphasized the importance of having a dedicated platform to clearly communicate their renewable electricity targets and progress to global partners.

Tre100 represents a significant step toward expanding renewable electricity commitments beyond large energy users to include the majority of Taiwanese companies. By aligning with RE100 standards and reporting practices, tre100 is expected to accelerate Taiwan's renewable energy transition while strengthening the global competitiveness of its members.

SOURCE Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research