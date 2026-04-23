New "INSEAD for Impact" executive programme: From insight to action

Three-day immersive executive forum-style programme for leaders, high potential executives and teams to deliver real impact

SINGAPORE and FONTAINEBLEAU, France and SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD announced the launch of INSEAD for Impact (IFI), a three-day immersive executive forum-styled programme designed around a simple principle: practice-led, future-facing and data-driven. It aims to help leaders and strategy teams turn strategic insight into executable action. The inaugural session of IFI will take place from 22–24 June 2026 at the INSEAD Asia Campus in Singapore.

At a time when leaders are overwhelmed with disruption, geopolitical uncertainty and competing advice, IFI shifts the focus from understanding what is happening to determining how to make change happen. By combining faculty insight, industry perspectives and collaborative working sessions, the programme enables participants to translate emerging trends into practical strategies and prioritised actions.

Unlike many traditional programmes that stop at insight generation, IFI is deliberately structured to move beyond analysis to execution, supporting leaders as they understand the forces reshaping business, develop practical, prioritised plans for change and build the personal and organisational resilience required to sustain execution.

Sameer Hasija, Dean of Executive Education and Dean of the Asia Campus at INSEAD, said, "By combining practice, future-facing perspectives and data-driven rigour in an immersive format–the INSEAD for Impact programme helps organisations move from knowing what must change to actually making change happen."

Narayan Pant, Programme Director of IFI and Professor of Management Practice at INSEAD, commented, "Today's leaders live in environments that change constantly and unpredictably. Their challenge, then, is to quiet the noise, focus their attention on what really matters, and then act on it. This programme offers leaders focused time and space to understand what matters to them strategically, deploy AI tools that can help them, and practice leadership approaches designed for a new era."

Programme structure:

Twice-daily plenary sessions led by INSEAD faculty and external thought leaders to analyse key trends and forces

led by INSEAD faculty and external thought leaders to analyse key trends and forces Focused working sessions where participants collaborate in smaller groups to develop actionable responses to key trends with relevance to the specific content pillar.

where participants collaborate in smaller groups to develop actionable responses to key trends with relevance to the specific content pillar. Peer benchmarking and exchange, enabling participants to learn from diverse industries and leadership contexts

Content pillars:

Disruption & Strategy: Build smart strategies to navigate the inevitable disruptions affecting your business.

Build smart strategies to navigate the inevitable disruptions affecting your business. AI in Action: Better leverage AI within your teams to enhance strategic decision-making and build robust processes for your organisation.

Better leverage AI within your teams to enhance strategic decision-making and build robust processes for your organisation. Leadership Development: Develop a practical framework for development for the evolving nature of leadership skills needed to drive change effectively

IFI aligns with the Asia Campus's 25th anniversary celebrations by exemplifying INSEAD's legacy of pioneering leadership development in Asia.

For more information, visit INSEAD for Impact (IFI) or contact the programme team at [email protected].

View the INSEAD for Impact video introduction here.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity. Our global perspective and unparalleled cultural diversity are reflected in our research, teaching, partnerships; as well as in our alumni network of over 71,000 members spanning 172 nationalities.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 160 renowned Faculty members from 38 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 18,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

For more information, visit www.insead.edu.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE INSEAD