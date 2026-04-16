New Region Launches "New Region China Fund": Leveraging 50 Years of Hong Kong Heritage to Seize Greater China Opportunities for Professional Investors

HONG KONG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 50 years of deep-rooted history in Hong Kong, New Region Group officially launched its brand-new "New Region China Fund" in February 2026. Designed exclusively for professional investors, the fund provides specialized access to investment opportunities across the Greater China market.

Management Team representing the company's launch of the New Region China Fund for professional investors.

The fund is a natural evolution of the Group's discretionary account mandates, which have consistently achieved excellent performance, continuously outperforming the Hang Seng Index under the same investment strategy and management team. The fund's launch directly addresses the growing demand from clients for a pooled fund structure and is available strictly to professional investors.

A Milestone in Strategic Transformation

At the launch ceremony, Mr. Kavi Wong, CEO of New Region Group, remarked:

"This is a significant milestone in the development of New Region Group. Having been deeply embedded in Hong Kong's financial markets for 50 years, we have accumulated rich local expertise and a global perspective. The launch of the 'New Region China Fund' is a response to our clients' strong demand for professional asset allocation."

Mr. Wong further noted that beyond its core traditional businesses, the Group is aggressively expanding into three key sectors: Asset Management, Private Equity, and Family Offices.

"We see a rising demand among global high-net-worth individuals for Greater China asset allocation," he said. "New Region will continue to use Hong Kong as its base, combining local advantages with an international network to provide one-stop wealth management solutions. Moving forward, we will remain client-centric, offering tailor-made investment allocation plans to help clients achieve steady growth across different economic cycles." He emphasized that the launch of this fund is not merely a product expansion, but a concrete manifestation of the Group's overall strategic transformation.

Investment Strategy and Market Outlook

Mr. Ming Mak, the Fund Manager responsible for the day-to-day management of the fund, detailed the investment strategy and market outlook:

"The core allocation of the 'New Region China Fund' will see over 50% invested in the Hong Kong stock market. This is based on the proven success of our past discretionary accounts. As the gateway to Greater China, the Hong Kong market offers high liquidity and attractive valuations; we are confident in our ability to continue outperforming the market."

Mr. Mak added that the fund will selectively allocate to China A-shares and the U.S. market. "For China A-shares, we focus on leading enterprises with long-term competitive advantages, particularly in the new economy, technology, and consumption upgrade sectors. For the U.S. market, we select high-quality companies closely linked to the Greater China supply chain as a supplement to diversify risk and capture global opportunities. Overall, we aim to stay close to market themes and rhythms. Beyond positioning in sectors with high long-term certainty, we will also capture sector rotation opportunities, coupled with appropriate risk management, to strive for long-term alpha for our investors." He revealed that the fund will maintain strict risk controls and conduct quarterly portfolio reviews to ensure it meets the return and volatility requirements of professional investors.

Personalized Wealth Management and Team Expansion

Mr. Ivan Fan, Head of Private Wealth, noted: "With the launch of the 'New Region China Fund,' the Group expects to further expand its future layout within the professional investor client base. The company intends to recruit more experienced relationship managers from banking and asset management backgrounds. These professionals will focus on relationship management and tailoring strategies to meet the unique goals of each client, ensuring every client receives the most personalized wealth planning to optimize their wealth and realize its full potential."

Mr. Fan emphasized that New Region has established comprehensive service capabilities across various fields. "Whether it is traditional securities trading, asset management, succession planning, private equity projects, family office services, or cross-border investment consultancy, we aim to create integrated cross-asset solutions through the close collaboration of our professional teams. This not only enhances the client experience and loyalty but also assists the Group in steadily expanding within the Hong Kong and Greater China wealth management markets. We will continue to optimize our service processes and introduce more high-end resources to help high-net-worth clients achieve long-term value in their global allocations."

About New Region Group

The "New Region China Fund" is supported by New Region Securities Limited, New Region Asset Management Limited, and New Region Capital Limited. Qualified professional investors are invited to visit the official website at www.newregion.com.hk for further details.

With 50 years of Hong Kong heritage and a market-proven investment strategy, New Region Group is committed to create enduring and prosperous returns for its clients.

SOURCE New Region Group