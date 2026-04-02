New Seal Bella Joins the Seal Family at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast

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SUNSHINE COAST, Australia, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast is delighted to introduce Bella, a six-year-old rescued Australian fur seal who recently joined the aquarium. Weighing 50.5 kilograms, Bella is currently the only individual of her species in human care, making her arrival a significant moment for both the aquarium and the community.

Named after Victoria's Bellarine Peninsula, Bella was rescued from St Leonards Beach following an incident involving a dog that likely separated her from her mother. She sustained an injury to her left flipper, required extensive care and rehabilitation, and continues to be monitored annually to ensure her long-term health.

Having successfully completed her quarantine period, Bella is setting into life at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast and is gradually integrating with the resident seal colony. She can often be seen alongside her new seal friends, confidently exploring her environment and delighting in the presence of visitors.

"Bella's arrival is an exciting step forward for our seal family," said Carla Haskell, Mammal and Bird Manager at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast. "She has such a curious and energetic nature and has already captured the hearts of our animal care team. We're thrilled to see her building bonds with the rest of the seals."

As the only Australian fur seal currently in human care, Bella offers a rare and meaningful opportunity for visitors to connect with her species and better understand the challenges facing wild seal populations. Her story reinforces SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast's ongoing commitment to conservation and protecting our oceans for future generations.

Visitors can also interact with the seals in a whole new way with our Seal Encounter experience. Meet them face to flipper in a hands-on encounter that lets you get up close to these amazing animals. Spaces are limited, so be sure to pre-book online: www.visitsealife.com/sunshine-coast/tickets-passes/experiences/seal-experiences/

With the school holidays just around the corner, SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast is the perfect destination for families looking for fun and educational experiences. Young ocean lovers can take part in the Junior Marine Biologist program (last remaining slots for 14th & 16th Apr), enjoy the unforgettable Sleep Under the Sea overnight adventure (last remaining slots for 11th & 18th Apr), or experience the aquarium in a more relaxed environment during the monthly Sensory Sessions. Book online to secure a spot!

Capture the moment with a professional photo to take home or extend the adventure with our immersive VR game for an unforgettable underwater journey. For those who can't get enough, guests looking to visit more often can also take advantage of great value Annual Pass options, offering unlimited entry and exclusive benefits throughout the year. Purchase at: www.visitsealife.com/sunshine-coast/tickets-passes/tickets/annual-passes

MEDIA CALL

When: 10am, Thursday, 9th April

Where: SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast Aquarium, Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba

Photo/Video Opportunities: Bella the Australia fur seal playing with his companions

Interviews available with: Carla Haskell, Mammal and Bird Manager, SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast Aquarium

About Merlin Entertainments:

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates over 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

Merlin currently has 9 attractions in Australia, including WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, Madame Tussauds, Sydney; Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventures and Otway Fly Treetop Adventures & Zip Line; the Sydney Tower Eye; SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium, SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast, Queensland, and Kelly Tarlton's SEA LIFE Aquarium in Auckland. Visit www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

SOURCE Merlin Entertainments