SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's is Lighting the Way for Cook's Petrels

Working with BirdCare Aotearoa to protect one of New Zealand's most vulnerable native seabirds

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's, conservation extends far beyond the aquarium walls, with the team helping rescue, rehabilitate and release vulnerable Cook's petrels as they make their annual journey across Auckland between breeding grounds and the open ocean.

Drawn off course by the city's bright lights, these nocturnal seabirds can become stranded on streets, rooftops, and construction sites; exhausted, injured, and unable to return to sea on their own.

In partnership with BirdCare Aotearoa, the SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's team has been supporting the rehabilitation and release of Cook's petrels, applying specialist animal care expertise to give these birds a second chance. The Cook's petrels' populations are considered relict, with fewer than 10% of their original population remaining.

Once rescued by members of the public or wildlife agencies, many birds arrive severely dehydrated, injured and too weak to feed themselves. From there, an intensive rehabilitation process begins, including fluid therapy, medical treatment, and tube feeding, followed by feather restoration and supervised pool sessions to help rebuild their strength and waterproofing. Only once the birds can safely swim and sustain themselves are they released back into the Moana.

This year alone, 39 Cook's petrels have been admitted into care, with 70 per cent successfully rehabilitated and returned to the wild. While rescue numbers were lower than expected, experts believe this may be linked to factors including food scarcity, weather patterns, or conversely, perhaps greater public awareness to reduce outdoor lighting during seabird migratory seasons.

By comparison, BirdCare admitted 100 Cook's petrels in 2025, with an average of 105 admissions recorded annually over the past four years — a sharp increase compared to just 24 rescues in 2019, coinciding with Auckland's widespread transition to LED lighting.

The rescue effort is increasingly being powered by the wider community. In one recent case, an NZTA construction crew working overnight discovered a grounded petrel and quickly coordinated emergency transport for the bird at 3am. After weeks in rehabilitation, BirdCare invited the crew to take part in the bird's release back into the wild — a powerful reminder of the role everyday New Zealanders can play in protecting native wildlife.

Dan Henderson, General Manager, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's, said, "We're proud to support the rehabilitation and release of Cook's petrels alongside BirdCare Aotearoa. Seabirds like these are deeply connected to ocean health and protecting them is part of our wider conservation mission. We encourage everyone to join us!"

At SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's, these efforts come to life through immersive guest experiences. Guests can walk beneath Kelly's pioneering acrylic tunnel filled with sea creatures, encountering marine life up close in a way few places in the world can offer. For those seeking something more adventurous, the Shark Cage Snorkel allows guests to come face-to-face with sharks in a safe, guided experience—no diving experience required. As part of a full day out, families can enjoy Penguin Passport Experience, a 60-minute exclusive tour to go behind-the-scenes to learn how these incredible King and Gentoo penguins are cared for up close.

Through these experiences, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's invites every guest to connect with the ocean, understand the challenges facing wildlife, and play a part in protecting its future.

Because every rescued animal has a story—and every visit helps make the next one possible.

For more information, visit: www.visitsealife.com/auckland/tickets-passes/experiences/

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About Merlin Entertainments:

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China, and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its growing estate, with over 140 sites across 23 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks, and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides, and uplifting learning experiences.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

About BirdCare Aotearoa:

BirdCare Aotearoa is Auckland's main Dept of Conservation-permitted native bird hospital. The charity operates through generous donations and grants, working to recover and return manu taonga to their natural habitats. To support their life-saving work https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-us-save-titi-cooks-petrel

SOURCE Merlin Entertainments