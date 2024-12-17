Study of approximately 12,000 respondents across nine markets highlights emerging travel habits, from price sensitivity to sustainable choices, shaping the future of APAC tourism

70% of Japanese travellers favor domestic trips, among the highest in the region, driven by perceived safety, affordability, and transportation options

TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, in partnership with YouGov, has released its latest study, "Travel Redefined: Understanding and Catering to the Diverse Needs of APAC Travellers". Drawing on insights from nearly 12,000 respondents across nine countries(1), including more than 1,000 respondents from Japan, this study sheds light on evolving travel habits and preferences that are shaping the Asia-Pacific (APAC) tourism landscape and provides actionable insights to anticipate trends and create meaningful traveller experiences in 2025 and beyond.

New Traveloka Study Unveils Shifting Travel Trends in Japan.

"APAC is bursting with opportunities, but its diversity demands creativity and nuance. Understanding the unique needs of this diverse market is critical for travel providers seeking to thrive in this dynamic travel landscape. Success lies in weaving these insights into innovative strategies—bringing travellers closer to the experiences they seek," said Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka.

As APAC's travel landscape continues to evolve, Traveloka remains committed to empowering travellers and industry partners. By offering a comprehensive analysis of shifting behaviors, this white paper helps stakeholders uncover opportunities and navigate a fast-changing landscape. The full study, including a detailed country-by-country analysis, is available here.

Japan travellers: the culture and wellness seeker

32% of Japanese travellers said they travel to visit tourist attractions, followed by rest and recharge (21%), and try different types of cuisine (14%). The majority favor historical or cultural sites (62%) such as museums and castles, followed by natural attractions like mountain ranges (57%). Wellness retreats (52%) are also a popular choice, underscoring a holistic approach to travel that blends cultural exploration with relaxation and rejuvenation.

Domestic travel takes the lead

An overwhelming 70% of Japanese travellers prefer to travel domestically. The top reasons for choosing domestic over international travel include perceived safety in their home country (65%), affordability (57%), and the ease of getting around with more modes of transportation (49%).

Price drives decision-making

Like the rest of APAC, Japanese travellers are price-sensitive. When choosing accommodation, 43% say price is an important factor, ahead of other factors such as room comfort. When asked if they would visit a place usually not in their considerations, 35% of Japanese point to recommendations from family and friends as an important factor, followed closely by travel promotions and discounts (32%).

Sustainable travel gains ground

Sustainability is increasingly influencing travel. The majority of Japanese travellers (63%) would either look for sustainable options first or opt for them if they happen to be available. However, 31% said they don't know where to look for sustainable options, while 22% say sustainable options are too expensive.

(1) About the study

In 2024, Traveloka commissioned a survey to investigate consumer travel preferences and motivations across nine APAC markets. The data for this research was collected using YouGov Panels. A total of 11,467 respondents participated in the survey. The sample was meticulously designed to be representative of the population in each country, ensuring a broad and inclusive cross-section aligned with the survey's objectives and target demographic. For more details, refer to the "Methodology" section of the research report, available for download here.

SOURCE Traveloka