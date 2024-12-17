Traveloka Reveals 3 Last-Minute Travel Hacks for Year End Getaways.

Win a Travel Voucher worth up to SGD 2,000 and Enjoy Limited Flash Sales at Traveloka Year-End Sale!

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning your year-end travel just got easier! Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, invites last-minute planners to turn their year-end celebrations into unforgettable holidays. From December 16, 2024, to January 3, 2025, the Traveloka Year-End Sale brings exciting flash sales on flights, hotels, attractions, and activities. As an added highlight, participants can also win a travel voucher worth up to SGD 2,000.

Last-Minute Travel Hacks for Your Year-End Getaway

Don't let last-minute planning hold you back. Try these smart tips to create the perfect year-end escape:

Skip Visa Hassles: Save time by choosing destinations that don't require a visa for Singapore passport holders. Popular spots like Thailand , Malaysia , Japan , Vietnam , South Korea , Hongkong, and many more, let you dive straight into your adventure without the added paperwork.



Go Local: If you like staying closer to home and look to support local tourism, try staycations in Marina Bay, Sentosa Island , or Bugis. These have all the makings of a spectacular year-end holiday without long travelling times.



Don't miss Traveloka Flash Sales!

Save up to 30% on Flights, Hotels, and Xperiences with these limited-time offers during the Traveloka End-year Sale ( December 16, 2024 – January 3, 2025 ):

Flights: Every Tuesday to Friday, 02.00-04.00 PM SGT

Hotels: Every Monday to Friday, 07.00-10.00 PM SGT

Xperience: Every Friday to Sunday, 10.00-01.00 PM SGT

Book and Win Travel Voucher Worth Up to SGD 2,000!

Want to make your holiday even more exciting? Traveloka Year End Sale gives you the chance to win a travel voucher worth up to SGD 2,000! Simply book during the promotion period and stand a chance to be one of the lucky winners by joining Traveloka's social media giveaway. Full details and terms & conditions are available on Traveloka's official platforms.

Turn your year-end travel plans into reality. Download the Traveloka app now and take advantage of these fantastic deals. For updates on the Traveloka Year End Sale , visit our official website or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Tiktok . Traveloka First, then Travel the World!

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, empowering consumers to explore, book, and enjoy a wide range of travel products. The platform offers extensive transportation options, including flights, buses, trains, car rentals, and airport transfers. Traveloka's accommodation offerings are equally broad, encompassing hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas. Additionally, the platform enhances the travel experience by offering cruise packages and access to various local attractions, such as theme parks, museums, day tours, and more.

Founded in Indonesia in 2012, Traveloka has expanded its operations to Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service with 24/7 support available in local languages and acceptance of over 40 payment methods. With nearly 140 million app downloads and nearly 50 million monthly active users, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region. For more information, please visit Traveloka.

