New Zealand's Medical Assurance Society (MAS) Selects Duck Creek Technologies for Core Insurance Modernization

Duck Creek selection supports MAS' enterprise-wide technology transformation to enhance Member experiences, expand products and services, and improve efficiency

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand's Medical Assurance Society (MAS) has chosen Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of general and property and casualty insurance, as their new core insurance delivery technology provider for their general insurance business.

MAS is a Member-owned mutual that supports professionals to protect what matters most and build their financial future. They are trusted by medical professionals across New Zealand for advice, insurance and investment solutions.

The move to Duck Creek's SaaS platform comes as part of MAS' business-wide, technology- and digital-led strategic initiative to enhance Member experiences, provide more enhanced products and services to meet changing Member needs; and increase operational efficiency.

Duck Creek's suite of core insurance technology solutions, including Policy Administration, Rating, Claims Management, Billing and Clarity (data, analytics and AI), delivered OnDemand via Duck Creek's cloud-native SaaS platform, will help MAS deliver an increasingly digital and responsive Member experience.

Chris Sutherland, MAS' Chief General Insurance Officer said, "Our Membership of busy professionals are increasingly seeking digital convenience. They want more self-service options across different channels that deliver faster outcomes, allowing them to get back to the business of their business. Duck Creek's solutions, with open APIs and low- and no-code configurability, give us the flexibility to design and deliver the digital experiences our Members expect. This simplicity will also make it easier for our team to provide enhanced services and greater value to Members."

Duck Creek's open architecture will also allow MAS the ability to access and leverage third-party data to deliver increasingly granular and targeted pricing, further enhancing Member value.

"New Zealand's risks are changing rapidly due to many factors. To continue providing the best value coverage to our Members, we're enhancing our ability to offer targeted risk-based pricing, using richer, more timely data. Duck Creek's solutions allow us to integrate these data sources seamlessly and act on insights in real-time, helping us manage risks and deliver greater value," noted Mr. Sutherland.

"We're looking forward to having MAS join the Duck Creek flock. It's encouraging to know that MAS has chosen Duck Creek's technology to underpin the strategic modernisation of their general insurance business," said Christian Erickson, Managing Director (APAC) at Duck Creek Technologies. "Throughout this process, MAS had really tested the robustness of our solutions, ensuring they could deliver, not only the experiences and value their Members demand, but also the processes, workflows and intelligence to enhance their employees' experiences."

MAS joins Duck Creek's growing community of mutual and Member-based insurers with a focus on medical professionals, including Avant and MDA National.

About MAS

MAS is a New Zealand mutual, helping professionals protect what matters most and grow their financial future. Offering expert advice, trusted insurance, and investment solutions, its 100% member-owned model helps people protect their wealth and plan with confidence through:

General insurance : covering home, contents, vehicles, and more

: covering home, contents, vehicles, and more Life, income, and commercial insurance : supporting personal and professional needs

: supporting personal and professional needs Investment options: including the MAS KiwiSaver Scheme and MAS Investment Funds

Medical Funds Management Limited is the issuer and manager of the MAS KiwiSaver Scheme and MAS Investment Funds. A PDS for each Scheme is available at mas.co.nz.

MAS is a licensed financial advice provider. MAS Advisers only give advice in relation to MAS products. Our financial advice disclosure statement is available by visiting mas.co.nz or calling 0800 800 627.

For more information see mas.co.nz.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built enabling the industry to capitalize on the cloud to run agile intelligent and evergreen operations. Authenticity purpose and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when where and how they need it most. Our market leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

