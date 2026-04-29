Duck Creek Launches Agentic Product Configurator to Accelerate Insurance Policy Product Implementation By 50%

New solution transforms documentation into implementation-ready configuration, reducing cost, risk, and time to market

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced the launch of Duck Creek Agentic Product Configurator, an AI-powered agentic solution that redefines how insurers design, build, and deploy products. Duck Creek Agentic Product Configurator is available today and helps carriers greatly reduce implementation timelines.

Duck Creek Agentic Product Configurator is the first AI-native approach to take insurance products from requirements to deployed configuration in a single, governed workflow, enabling insurers to move from fragmented, manual processes to a unified lifecycle that spans requirements generation, product configuration, validation, and deployment. The offering delivers measurable business impact, including significantly faster time to market, reduced implementation effort, and improved consistency across product launches. Early results show up to a 50% reduction in requirement and manuscript generation effort by leveraging product filings and in-force policy documents such as declarations and schedules, with timelines compressed from months to weeks.

"Product Configurator represents a fundamental shift in how insurers approach system implementation," said Jose Lazares, Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek. "By applying AI across the entire lifecycle, we are helping insurers move from manual, resource-intensive processes to a more automated, predictable, and scalable model, reducing requirement and configuration effort by up to 50% and compressing timelines from months to weeks. This allows our customers to reduce risk, accelerate time to value, and focus more of their efforts on innovation rather than implementation."

Insurance product configuration and core system implementation have historically been slow, resource-intensive, and difficult to scale. Product launches often take months and require significant coordination across teams and specialized resources. Duck Creek Agentic Product Configurator addresses these challenges by embedding AI across the full lifecycle, enabling a more automated, repeatable delivery model that reduces translation effort and improves consistency. Built-in validation, governance, and human-in-the-loop workflows ensure outputs remain accurate, explainable, and compliant.

Initially delivered by Duck Creek Professional Services, they apply AI to convert carrier documentation such as underwriting manuals, rating guides, and forms into structured requirements and implementation-ready manuscript configurations. The solution uses multi-agent orchestration to extract knowledge from carrier documents, generate structured requirements, and produce validated configuration artifacts aligned to Duck Creek Policy, creating a seamless path from business intent to system execution.

"Services play a critical role in turning innovation into measurable outcomes for our customers," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek. "With Agentic Product Configurator, our Professional Services team can help insurers move from documentation to deployed products much faster, reducing implementation timelines and accelerating time to value in a way that was not previously possible."

Duck Creek Product Configurator supports a wide range of use cases across both new implementations and ongoing product evolution, including:

New product launches – Generate a first draft of product configuration directly from business documentation, reducing setup time from months to weeks

Multi-state expansion – Rapidly create product variants by reusing patterns and applying state-specific changes

Product transformation and migration – Extract and operationalize existing product requirements into modern configurations

Ongoing product updates – Continuously evolve rating, rules, and forms without reintroducing manual processes

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, and payments workflows where decisions are made and compliance is non-negotiable. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.