Newbase Inc. Unveils AI-Based VR Medical Education Platform 'Medicrew'

Introducing the AI-Powered Meta-Hospital Education Platform 'Medicrew' at the 2024 Hong Kong Autumn Electronics Fair

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical edtech company Newbase will be showcasing its innovative meta-hospital education platform 'Medicrew' at the 2024 Hong Kong Autumn Electronics Fair, hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), from October 13 to 16. Through this exhibition, Newbase aims to strengthen its global presence in the medical education market, offering visitors a hands-on experience with the cutting-edge technology behind 'Medicrew.'

Newbase Medicrew VR content play screen example Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital VR training scene

Medicrew is an edtech platform optimized for medical simulation training, offering personalized education tailored to each learner's clinical proficiency through a three-tier learning module (Learn skills, Act orders, Make decisions). Utilizing both VR and mobile devices, it allows for learning anytime, anywhere. Through AI-powered virtual patients, learners can engage in conversations with patients, assess symptoms, and make clinical decisions, then observe real-time changes in the patient's condition following treatment.

Hospitals that have implemented VR training programs have seen a reduction in turnover rates among new nurses and reported high levels of satisfaction with the training. Already in use at several nursing schools and hospitals in South Korea, Medicrew was also successfully implemented at the School of Nursing of the Mongolian National University of Medical Sciences in 2023 as part of a KOICA project.

Newbase CEO Park Sun-Young stated, "Newbase is a medical edutech company committed to providing accessible, high-quality medical training for all. We developed Medicrew to address key challenges such as the limitations of hospital-based training, infection risks, and the difficulty of repetitive learning. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance the realism and functionality of medical education through innovations like AI-interactive virtual patients and our scenario studio system, which enables the creation of custom VR training scenarios.

For product inquiries, please visit Newbase's website ( www.medicrew.me ) or contact us via email ([email protected]).

SOURCE Newbase Inc.