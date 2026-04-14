Newmark Appoints Roy Ng as Head of Research in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces the appointment of Roy Ng, MRICS, as Head of Research in Hong Kong, further strengthening the firm's research capabilities across the region.

In his role, Roy will lead market research, forecasting and thought leadership across office, industrial, retail and capital markets, supporting clients with data-driven insights amid evolving occupier and investment dynamics. He will work closely with Newmark's regional and global research teams to expand coverage, enhance analytical rigor and align local intelligence with global trends.

Image courtesy of Newmark: Roy Ng.

"Hong Kong represents one of the world's most complex and dynamic real estate markets," said Rhodri James, Vice Chairman in Hong Kong. "As capital flows, occupier strategies and policy dynamics continue to shift, rigorous, locally-grounded research is essential to unlocking opportunity. Roy's leadership strengthens our ability to help clients navigate the evolving landscape with clarity, conviction and a forward-looking view."

David Bitner, Executive Managing Director, Global Research, added, "As our research capabilities deepen across key global markets, we are creating exponential new opportunities for clients – connecting regional insight with global intelligence to drive better decisions, stronger outcomes and a more integrated understanding of real estate worldwide. Roy brings a rare combination of deep regional knowledge, technical research expertise and real-world advisory experience. He strengthens our ability to deliver timely, data-driven insights that help clients navigate complexity with confidence."

Roy brings more than a decade of experience across real estate research, leasing and strategic advisory roles, with a background spanning commercial leasing, capital markets analysis and regional research leadership. He has held senior roles across leading real estate firms, delivering market outlooks, forecasts and advisory insights for investors, developers and occupiers across Hong Kong and the Greater Pearl River Delta.

"Newmark's research is built around clarity, rigor and relevance for clients," said Roy. "I'm excited to deepen our insights across Hong Kong while connecting local intelligence with the global forces shaping occupier and investment decisions."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

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SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.