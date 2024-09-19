NextBold Capital Eyes $100M Fund to Back SMEs in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextBold Capital, a private equity firm focused on supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises in Southeast Asia, is being recognized as a key Emerging Manager for Asia Pacific at SuperReturn Asia 2024. The firm is raising its first fund to invest in SMEs across Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos — three fast-growing markets ripe for development.

Managing Partners of NextBold Capital: Jonas Wilbert, Sjoerd Zwinkels and Pedro Baliza.

NextBold Capital was co-founded by Sjoerd Zwinkels, former Investment Director at Mekong Capital, alongside Quadrant-backed Fitness & Lifestyle Group former executives Pedro Baliza and Jonas Wilbert, who bring extensive operational and investment experience. The firm aims to provide not just capital but hands-on operational expertise to help businesses in these markets scale sustainably.

A Different Approach: Operational Private Equity

NextBold Capital stands out for its "Operational Investing" approach: the firm actively works on-the-ground with portfolio companies to implement governance, drive revenue growth, and improve operational efficiency. NextBold's management team has spent the last decade balancing investing with hands-on operational roles in some of Indochina's most successful businesses.

"We're not just investors; we're partners on the ground," said Pedro Baliza, Managing Partner of NextBold Capital. "We get involved at an execution level, helping companies address their toughest challenges and unlock their full potential."

Indochina Focus, Regional Ambition

NextBold Capital's strategy encompasses targeting SMEs in key urban centers across Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos — markets experiencing rapid growth due to a rising middle class, strong entrepreneurial cultures, and increased foreign investment. The firm focuses on sectors like education, healthcare, consumer goods, and services, where they see opportunities for governance transformation and value creation.

"These markets are still underserved by global investors, particularly in the SME space. We see enormous potential for value creation by bringing in the right mix of capital and operational support," said Sjoerd Zwinkels, Managing Partner.

$100M Fundraising to Drive Growth

NextBold Capital's inaugural $100 million fund, designed to fuel growth for SMEs across Southeast Asia, has seen its fundraising efforts ramp up mid this year. Its unique positioning has granted the firm a flurry of interest from investors, and now an early recognition in the form of shortlisting as a "must-watch" Emerging Private Equity Manager for APAC at SuperReturn Asia 2024, one of the World's leading private equity and venture capital conferences.

With several family offices already committed, the fund has started mapping the market in a number of sectors including education and healthcare, with pre-funding deals already in motion.

"We're incredibly excited about the deals we've already lined up. Our early investments are targeting companies with strong business fundamentals in fast-growing markets, where we see clear potential for sector dominance with the right operational support," said Pedro Baliza, Managing Partner. "We're seeing great momentum from family offices and other co-investors, and are ready to capitalize on the immense growth opportunities ahead."

About NextBold Capital

NextBold Capital is a private equity firm based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with a focus on growing SMEs across Southeast Asia through both capital investment and operational support.

The firm's $100 million inaugural fund will invest in businesses across education, healthcare, consumer goods, technology, and agribusiness in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. By providing on-the-ground expertise and fostering sustainable growth, NextBold Capital aims to elevate businesses to global competitiveness.

