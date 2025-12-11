Nexteer Builds on Growth Momentum at 2025 Global Strategy Summit in Suzhou, China

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, held its annual Global Strategy Summit in Suzhou, China. The Summit's first-ever presence in China highlights Nexteer's strategic focus on leveraging its success in China's fast-moving market to amplify innovation, agility, supply chain resiliency and global alignment to support its OEM customers through accelerated change.

"China's automotive industry is driving global mobility transformation through rapid innovation," said Jun Li, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and APAC Division President. "Hosting Nexteer's Global Strategy Summit in Suzhou allows our global leadership to experience China's pace and evolving market expectations, strengthening our ability to apply strategic insight, agility, resiliency and shared value creation as we support OEMs globally in navigating shifting mobility megatrends."

This year's Summit centered on the theme Pioneering Motion Control Globally at China Speed: Vision, Velocity, Value, which reflects Nexteer's unified approach to advancing technologies and strengthening collaboration with customers worldwide. The three pillars highlight the company's focus on anticipating future needs, adapting with agility and capitalizing on growth opportunities in an evolving mobility landscape.

Building on this theme, Nexteer is advancing its global strategy through Vision, Velocity and Value by leveraging China's rapid mobility innovation, its "Glocal" engineering network and its smart, flexible manufacturing footprint. This integrated approach enables the company to pioneer advancements in intelligent motion control, respond quickly to customer needs and deepen long-term partnerships across global markets.

Looking ahead, Nexteer will continue translating Summit outcomes into its growth strategy that enables OEMs to launch differentiated vehicles confidently and competitively in every market they serve. The Suzhou convening caps a year of strong commercial and innovation momentum, driven by major launches across Nexteer's portfolio: The MotionIQ™ Software Suite; expanded Motion-by-Wire™ chassis control featuring Brake-by-Wire, Rear Wheel Steering and Direct Drive Handwheel Actuators for Steer-by-Wire systems; High Output versions of all Electric Power Steering architectures; and multiple Driveline innovations. Together, these advances reinforce Nexteer's ability to deliver Vision, Velocity and Value at global scale, helping OEMs lead the shift to software-defined, electrified and increasingly automated mobility.

