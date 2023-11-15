NICO ROSBERG'S GREENTECH FESTIVAL RETURNS TO SINGAPORE TO CONCLUDE GTF CONNECT WORLD TOUR

BERLIN and SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the fifth edition of the GREENTECH FESTIVAL (GTF) in Berlin and the inaugural edition of the GTF CONNECT Los Angeles, Europe's largest event for green technologies and sustainable transformation returns to Singapore. On the 23-24 November, the GTF Connect Singapore is looking to ignite important partnerships and set the pace on the "Mission to Net Zero".

Together with its long-term partners, including the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), global founding partner Audi, conference founding partner Vodafone Business, Lufthansa Group and Julius Baer, GTF is looking to "unlock the future of green" by offering a stage for groundbreaking leaders, innovative projects and new green solutions. Discussions will uncover the challenges and opportunities of green transformation in business and community with experts from industry, politics, research, and the startup sphere.

Nico Rosberg, Formula-1-World-Champion and founder of the GTF said "I am very excited to come back to Singapore for our second GTF Connect. Not only is Singapore a very memorable destination for my personal F1 career, but also an equally important destination on GTF's world map. After the huge success last year that saw exceptional speakers such as singer-songwriter and entrepreneur JJ Lin and great exhibitors, we can't wait to go back."

The organizers are planning to host the CONFERENCE and the EXHIBITION on November 23 at the Flower Field Hall in Gardens by the Bay followed by the renowned GREEN AWARDS ceremony on the evening of November 23. More than 40 high-level speakers are expected as well as over 500 paid delegates for this two day event.

A meeting place for technology leaders and visionaries: CONFERENCE

From high-level keynotes to panel discussions and 3 green start-up slams, key actors from the sustainability scene are expected to engage in discussions and debate about how we can achieve systemic change and reach global "Net Zero" emissions. Confirmed speakers include the renowned sustainable architect Professor Carlo Ratti, MIT; Bhupinder Singh, MD, Vodafone Business Singapore; Founder and CEO of "Green is the New Black", Stefanie Dickson; Eugene Toh, Assistant CEO, Energy Market Authority; Abhishek Modi, Principal, Partnerships, Google and Sarah Cragg, Head of APAC, Earthshot Prize.

The core topics are sustainable strategy in the special sessions on "Leading Green Change", new building technology and sustainable development in "Building for the Future" and resource protection and the natural world covered by the pre-lunch sessions "Water, Air, Earth". In the afternoon the program will become more intimate with direct audience engagement and debates on topics such as "Can biotech solve the global materials and food crisis?" and "Who do we blame: are consumers, government or airlines holding back sustainable air transport?" We look forward to heated discussions that help the industry move forward by discussing and overcoming roadblocks.

A glimpse into a greener future: EXHIBITION

At the EXHIBITION, visitors can discover innovative green technologies, approaches and solutions from companies that are actively working on the implementation of a net zero roadmap. Among Audi and Lufthansa Group offering a vision of the future of mobility and aviation, exhibits include sustainable furniture made from upcycled and recycled materials by ipse ipsa ipsum, delicious "meat" dishes made from jackfruit by Karana, innovative intralogistics solutions by Jungheinrich, sustainable waste management solutions by Circonomy as well as beer and soda beverages made from food waste / loss by Less & Co PTE. LTD.

Rolling out the GREEN CARPET for innovative projects, companies and people: GREEN AWARDS

On the evening of November 23, the awards show will honor and celebrate the most innovative projects and individuals in the categories "Building" and "Food and Beverage". Provided by GTF exhibitor The Mill International Pte Ltd, GTFs iconic green carpet will make an appearance for the GREEN AWARDS show at Gardens by the Bay. Finalists have been selected by a 55-member jury earlier this year during the GREEN AWARDS jury meeting. The entire process is supported by GTF Knowledge Partner Boston Consulting Group. The nominees in the category of "Building" are Godelmann, Leko Labs, SolCold for presenting ecological and resource-conserving projects – both in the industrial and private sector. With their unique approaches to feeding the world today and tomorrow more sustainably, Formo, Good Meat and Naïo Technologies have been nominated for the "Food and Beverage" GREEN AWARD.

Marco Voigt, GTF founder, adds: "Our GREEN AWARDS are a very esteemed prize in the industry. We're proud to present the GREEN AWARDS for the second time in Singapore, putting a spotlight on the best projects and people in the two categories where we feel Singapore is pioneering green initiatives that set the standard for Asian nations."

Antoinette Taus to receive the Special Award

Actress, singer and UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador Antionette Taus will be honored with a Special Award for her outstanding contributions to a greener world during the GREEN AWARDS ceremony on November 23rd. Through her unwavering devotion, Antoinette doesn't compromise when it comes to making an impact. In her tireless efforts to address the social impacts of sustainability, she founded CORA, addressing global issues of hunger, poverty, equality arising from climate change, as well as The Sustainable Planet, which helps improve the living conditions of those at risk and indigenous communities in the Philippines.

About

The GREENTECH FESTIVAL (GTF) was founded by Nico Rosberg and Marco Voigt and is the largest sustainability festival in Europe with the GTF EXHIBITION, GTF CONFERENCE and the GREEN AWARDS. From 15-17 May 2024, more than 250 exhibitors, over 200 speakers and over 30,000 guests are expected at the Messe Berlin to participate in the upcoming transformation of our society with progressive ideas for the future, networking and knowledge transfer. The festival offers a platform for companies, visions and guests from all over the world.

Continuing the GTF Connect Series

While the GREENTECH FESTIVAL had its earliest beginnings in 2008, the organization has been running satellite events in London, New York City, Los Angeles and Singapore since 2021. Coined the GTF Connect series, these events were tailored to meet the needs of local markets and audiences. The event series brings together best-in-class examples of green business innovation, technology, and leadership across the globe and has previously attracted strong audiences and household names.

GTF Connect tickets can be secured via the following link:

https://singapore.greentechfestival.com/tickets/

Free press accreditation at:

https://singapore.greentechfestival.com/press-accreditation/

