NIMO to Host the Debut NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW at Thailand Game Show 2024

BANGKOK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global digital entertainment industry continues to flourish in 2024, the Thailand Game Show, Southeast Asia's largest gaming event, remains a focal point for gaming enthusiasts. Since its inception in 2006, this annual event has successfully run for 17 years, drawing in over 200,000 attendees and featuring more than 100 exhibitors from the anime, gaming, and other sectors, which has become a marquee event in the Thai gaming calendar. This year, the Thailand Game Show will take place from October 18 to 20, 2024, at the Exhibition Halls 3-4, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, in Bangkok.

As a global leader in pan-entertainment and e-sports live streaming, NIMO is invited as an official strategic partner for the 2024 Thailand Game Show. NIMO, in collaboration with the event organizers, is set to deliver an unforgettable experience—NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW, a large-scale music festival that will mark the platform's first foray into a live entertainment event of this magnitude, with an audience of over 1,000. This move will further strengthen NIMO's capacity to explore the commercialization of pan-entertainment content.

NIMO Deepening Ties with Thailand Game Show and Showcasing a Multi-Layered Commercial Landscape

At this year's event, NIMO will create a unique and interactive experience at Booth S4, dubbed the "NIMO GAME SOLUTION SPACE." This space will feature a variety of themed areas, including the "NIMO STORE" stocked with trendy merchandise, interactive challenge zones, and social media check-in area. By completing fun challenges, fans will have the chance to win exciting prizes, such as NIMO squishy toys, emoji stickers, woven bags, and exclusive NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW merchandise.

Earlier this year in April, NIMO hosted the GLOBAL GALA in Thailand, followed by high-profile appearances at ChinaJoy in China and Gamescom in Germany. Through a refreshed brand slogan, expanded trendy branding elements, and strengthened partnerships with game titles to seek more opportunities for cooperation, NIMO has demonstrated its commitment to continuously enhancing brand influence on a global scale. Returning to Thailand as a strategic partner of the Thailand Game Show, NIMO will work closely with the organizers to co-host its first-ever large-scale live music festival, fully showcasing its "gaming + music" marketing capabilities and bringing game brands and the entertainment-savvy youth audience together.

NIMO Expanding into Global Music to Increasingly Enrich Pan-entertainment Ecosystem

Beyond the three-day exhibition, NIMO will host the NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW on October 19, 2024, at 8:30 PM, on the main stage of Exhibition Halls 3-4. The event will feature a stellar lineup of top Thai artists, including MILLI, IRONBOY, and the popular band PAPER PLANES, as well as Sisweet; in addition, Vietnam's OEG Talent House will bring top artists, band lead vocalist Phạm Anh Khoa, guitarist Dzung, music producer and famous DJ Teddy Doox and DJ Brian to perform iconic gaming soundtracks, setting the stage alight and igniting the passion of gaming fans.

During the event, NIMO will also introduce its Musician Commercialization Support Project, aimed at providing global musicians with relevant resources to thrive in content creation, copyright management, brand collaboration, and monetization. The NIMO WAVE music category will serve as a key pillar in NIMO's pan-entertainment ecosystem, and as the platform actively explores cross-industry collaborations and expands partnerships with global entertainment companies, tech platforms and cultural events, this will further cement NIMO's presence in the global music industry.

This year's Thailand Game Show is once again expected to draw massive attention from gaming enthusiasts, and NIMO's strong presence will surely spark further excitement for the event. Tickets for both the Thailand Game Show and the NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW on October 19 are available now. Fans can purchase tickets via the Zipevent platform. Looking forward to the surprises and joy that NIMO and the Thailand Game Show will bring to gamers this year!

Click here to purchase tickets for the 2024 NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW:

https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/TGS2024

