Ningxia Zhongwei: Electrical Beauty Countryside Abundant Scene

ZHONGWEI, China, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "When harvesting corn, we must pay attention to the safety distance between the harvester and the poles and wires!" On October 14, the State Grid Zhongwei Power Supply Company conducted a "net-type" inspection of agricultural power supply equipment and lines under its jurisdiction, and actively carried out publicity on the safe use of electricity.

Right now is the autumn harvest season, in Ningxia Haixing Sanhe Town, there are hundred miles of corn fields with large and small harvesters at work, which is a busy scene. In order to protect the stable operation of power grid equipment during the autumn harvest and farmers with safe and reliable electricity, the State Grid Zhongwei Power Supply Company adhere to the early deployment, early arrangements, early action, rapid response to rural customers, agricultural production of electricity demand, and actively carry out a series of activities to send safety, service, technology, etc., and make every effort to build a firm autumn harvest with electricity "safety net", help farmers increase production and harvest. The company organized staff to take the initiative to go into the fields, and carry out a "net" hidden trouble inspection of rural power facilities, power household distribution lines, farmers and related temporary power facilities. Focus on checking the places prone to electricity safety hazards, increase the safety of electricity and power facilities protection publicity, remind farmers to keep a safe distance from the power lines when piling up crops and straw, standardize the temporary use of electricity, prohibit private pulling the line, messy wiring and other behaviors, guide the customer to take the initiative to speak safety, protect safety and security, and make every effort to ensure that the farmers safe during the autumn harvest and reliable electricity, helping to stabilize the autumn grain production and increase the income.

