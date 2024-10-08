Powering a Good Life of Characteristic Agriculture

ZHONGWEI, China, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Temperature and humidity are crucial for growing strawberries. Thanks to your frequent visits, we are guaranteed in power supply," Huang Faguo, head of Xinpu town characteristic agricultural tourism industrial park, told visiting staff of State Grid Zhongwei Electric Power Supply Company on May 7, when he was leading workers to water the strawberries in a greenhouse.

In 2020, an economic cooperative was set up in Xinpu Town of Zhongning County. Together with 11 villages, it invested 18 million yuan to build a characteristic agricultural tourism industrial park, developing characteristic industries such as arch-shed watermelons, cool climate vegetables, fresh fruits and vegetables, and facility agriculture. In 2023, the industrial park introduced high-end elevated vertical strawberry planting technology, which irrigates the plants with filtered purified water. The products, featuring larger fruits, earlier access to the market, better taste and higher yield, boast output value three times that of ordinary greenhouse strawberries. Each greenhouse is expected to harvest with an output up to 400,000 yuan.

Rural revitalization is inseparable from reliable power supply. To actively serve the development of the industrial park, State Grid Zhongwei Electric Power Supply Company furnishes regular power utilization tracking service, potential risk identification, and specialized power utilization guidance. In view of the power demands of greenhouse roller shutters and sprinkling irrigation, it sends personnel to conduct field surveys and inspect the equipment used in the greenhouses to eliminate all safety hazards in a timely manner. It also takes the initiative to visit farmers to explain to them the knowledge of safety utilization of electric power, conservation of electricity, and protection of power facilities. It distributes publicity materials on safe electricity use, and answers all kinds of questions on electricity utilization, to ensure that the farmers are worry-free in electricity use, and provide strong power guarantee to help them increase income, get rich, and promote rural revitalization.

