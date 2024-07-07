NIP Group to Compete in Esports World Cup

BEIJING, July 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated Esports World Cup 2024 (EWC) kicked off On July 3 in Saudi Arabia. From here, world's top esports organizations and athletes, along with enthusiastic fans, are gearing up for the world's biggest gaming championship. Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP), an esports club under NIP Group, will field teams in popular esports titles including Apex Legends, Street Fighter 6 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB). Additionally, Wuhan eStarPro esports team members Hua Hai and Qing Rong will represent the KPL Dream Team in the Honor of Kings competition as they strive for success on the international stage.

The Esports World Cup will be home to the largest esports and gaming festival in the world. This year's event will be held from July 3 to August 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring 21 popular game titles and a total prize pool of over $60 million. The tournament has attracted more than 500 esports teams and over 1,500 top-tier esports athletes from around the world. Additionally, various esports activities, including fan meet-and-greets, exhibitions, and community interactions, will take place during the event. This grand occasion is not only a platform for esports athletes to showcase their skills but also a vital stage for promoting and exchanging esports culture.

NIP has assembled a formidable lineup for this Esports World Cup, covering several globally influential esports titles. Having already secured qualification in Apex Legends, Street Fighter 6 and MLBB, its Fortnite and Tekken 8 teams are still aiming to secure their spots in Saudi Arabia via qualifiers.

In April, NIP partnered with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to bolster its esports projects. With the support of the Club Support Program, NIP has established teams for Fortnite and Apex Legends and ventured into the fighting game genre with Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8. Additionally, NIP has collaborated with Singaporean esports team Team Flash to assemble the "NIP Flash" MLBB team, a move that expands its already skilled talent pool.

The Club Support Program received over 150 applications from around the world, and the Esports World Cup Foundation ultimately selected 30 clubs with strong esports backgrounds and clear future development goals to support sustainable growth in esports organizations. Hicham Chahine, co-CEO of NIP Group, said, "The Club Support Program is a big enabler in our growth efforts. It's not just about expanding into new titles; it's about upholding our legacy while adapting to the dynamic world of esports. We're incredibly grateful for the support from the EWCF, which has provided us with the momentum we need to aim for top honors in the global esports arena."

With the rapid development and growing influence of the digital sports industry, esports has increasingly gained recognition from global sports authorities. On June 14, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board proposed to the IOC Session the establishment of the Olympic Esports Games. IOC President Thomas Bach stated, "With the creation of Olympic Esports Games, the IOC is taking a major step forward and is keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution." Following the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and this year's Esports World Cup, more international esports events may be held down the line.

In the future, NIP Group will continue to deepen its collaboration with global esports events, actively expand into international markets, and provide more young people with platforms to achieve their esports dreams.

Let us look forward to the athletes' remarkable performances in the Esports World Cup 2024!

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a comprehensive digital sports group with esports clubs as its core business, supported by diversified ventures including esports events and esports talent development. As the one of the largest and most influential comprehensive digital sports groups in the world, NIP Group manages well-known esports brands eStar Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas, and the Group operates in various countries and regions, including China, Europe and South America. It has home courts in Wuhan and Shenzhen, with regional offices in Stockholm, Shanghai and São Paulo.

Website: www.nipgroup.gg

SOURCE NIP Group