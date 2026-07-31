Nippon Paint China Debuts at ARCHIDEX 2026, Showcasing Industrial Innovations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Paint China made its debut at ARCHIDEX 2026, held from July 29 to August 1 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur. Invited to exhibit in the China Exhibition Zone organized by the Center of Science and Technology and Industrialization Development under China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Nippon Paint China presented coating solutions across four areas: Smart Manufacturing, Air Purification, Energy Saving & Carbon Reduction, and High-Quality Housing.

Nippon Paint China showcased its coating solutions at ARCHIDEX 2026

As Southeast Asia accelerates the adoption of green building standards and upgrades its manufacturing base, demand is growing for materials that improve energy performance, withstand demanding climates and enable more efficient construction. Nippon Paint China brought technologies developed and validated in China to address these priorities across industrial, residential and urban environments.

Highlights included Energy-Saving Radiative Cooling Coating and a Dual-Core Aerogel Energy-Saving System designed for hot climates and energy-intensive facilities. The radiative cooling technology lowers building temperatures without additional power consumption. Under summer conditions in Shanghai, coating a 10,000-square-metre factory roof reduced monthly cooling energy use by nearly 25%, saving approximately RMB72,000 (nearly MYR43,000) in electricity costs.

For residential and public spaces, Nippon Paint showcased the Integrated Decorative Waterproofing System suited to humid, rainy conditions, alongside NAYAOJING™ Photocatalytic Coating, Energy-Saving Integrated Decorative Panel and Acoustic Flooring System. For advanced manufacturing, its Anti-Static PU Mortar Ultra-Wear-Resistant Flooring System addresses flatness, antistatic and wear-resistance requirements, while tailored systems support facilities in industries such as precision electronics, automated warehousing, and new energy.

"Going global is about more than shipping products overseas. Supply must keep pace, and services must reach the ground," said Mr. Dragon Sun, Chief Operating Officer of Nippon Paint China. "Over nearly a decade of supporting Chinese companies abroad, we have developed a product-and-service model that combines technical expertise, local supply and cross-market collaboration. We look forward to joining forces with more partners across the value chain to support the high-quality global expansion of Chinese businesses."

Backed by NIPSEA Group's network of 26 manufacturing facilities across ASEAN, Nippon Paint continues to support commercial, residential, industrial and infrastructure projects throughout the region. Its ARCHIDEX debut marks another step in connecting innovation developed in China with Southeast Asia's local conditions and development needs, while supporting broader collaboration across the construction value chain.

SOURCE Nippon Paint China