Noah Holdings Limited Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high net worth investors, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2026.

The annual report can be accessed on Noah's investor relations website at http://ir.noahgroup.com. The Company will also provide all shareholders the ability, upon request, to receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

About Noah Holdings Limited

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH", and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In 2025, Noah distributed RMB67.0 billion (US$9.6 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB141.7 billion (US$20.3 billion) as of December 31, 2025.

Founded in 2005, the firm pioneered a business model combining wealth management and asset management and has continued to build its international platform over the years. As of December 31, 2025, Noah had 467,870 registered clients. Through its wealth management platform, the Group distributes private equity, public securities, and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies, while its asset management capabilities support broader global asset allocation needs. As of December 31, 2025, Noah had established branches and service capabilities across mainland China, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Japan, and key U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley, reflecting its international operating footprint.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited