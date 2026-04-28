Noah Holdings Opens Thangka Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition in Shanghai, Celebrating a New Generation of Inheritors

"The Call of the Third Pole — Visage of the Future" Runs April 26 Through July 31 at the Noah N+ Art Center

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), an AI-native wealth management firm headquartered in Singapore and serving global Chinese families, recently opened a themed exhibition of Thangka intangible cultural heritage at the Noah N+ Art Center in Shanghai.

As global wealth becomes increasingly cross-border and multi-generational, families are finding that cultural continuity matters just as much as financial allocation.

The exhibition, titled "The Call of the Third Pole — Visage of the Future," presents works by new-generation inheritors of Regong arts and Thangka tradition. Their artistry bridges centuries of tradition with contemporary expression, offering a glimpse into the future of this ancient craft.

The opening coincides with the Symposium on the High-Quality Inheritance and Innovative Creation of Intangible Buddhist Civilizational Art, reinforcing the Noah N+ Art Center's role as a space where cultural preservation and wealth management intersect to serve the needs of global Chinese families.

A Six-Century Tradition, Seen Through the Eyes of Its Next Generation

Thangka is a form of Tibetan Buddhist scroll painting with more than six centuries of documented lineage, originating on the Tibetan Plateau and often described as "the language of the Third Pole."

The exhibition presents works by a selected cohort of next-generation inheritors of the Regong and Menthang schools, the two most influential lineages in Thangka painting. Hailing from Lhasa and Shigatse in Tibet, as well as from Regong, the renowned hometown of intangible cultural heritage Thangka art, the artists have an average age of under 40, and most began formal apprenticeships between the ages of 8 and 10.

A single Thangka can take anywhere from six months to several years to complete, using mineral pigments such as malachite, cinnabar, and pure gold. Each piece adheres to the precise iconometric canons of the Sutra of Iconometric Measurements. Recognized for its cultural significance, Thangka was inscribed on China's first National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2006, and Regong Arts was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

For many high-net-worth families, preserving such traditions is no longer separate from wealth planning. It is part of how they define and transfer value across generations.

Where Cultural Heritage Meets Wealth Stewardship

The exhibition is the second major curatorial project of the Noah N+ Art Center, following its inaugural exhibition, "Hub: The Endless Exploration of Art". Guided by the philosophy of "art as life," it reflects Noah Holdings' broader commitment to fostering cultural preservation as an extension of its mission to serve global Chinese families, whose needs increasingly span asset allocation, wealth inheritance, and longer-horizon questions of cultural continuity.

"Long-lasting value, whether financial or cultural, is not measured in cycles. It is nurtured across generations. We are seeing a growing number of global Chinese families realize this and integrate both financial and cultural heritage into their longer-term vision of wealth." Zander Yin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Noah Holdings, said, "Asset allocation is our profession, and cultural grounding supports how we create value. By presenting the work of a new generation of Thangka painters before their work has gained wider recognition, we provide clients with early and exclusive access to cultural value. We see this as consistent with how we approach allocation itself: identifying value before it is fully priced."

For global Chinese families whose inheritance questions now span jurisdictions and generations, cultural continuity has become part of the conversation about wealth itself. The Noah N+ Art Center is built around that longer horizon: it is a place to connect with a living tradition, and more importantly, engage with the artists shaping its future before everybody else does.

Exhibition Information & Reservations

Dates: April 26–July 31, 2026

Venue: Noah N+ Art Center, Hongqiao International Business District, Shanghai

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 – 18:00 (closed Mondays)

Special Programs (running throughout the exhibition period):

Weekend curator-led guided tours

On-site dialogues with participating Thangka painters (limited seating; by reservation only)

Third Pole Tea Gatherings, themed afternoon sessions

Reservations: https://promotion.noahgroup.com/activity/prod/jNkpMZbPn1

About Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH | HKEX: 6686) is an AI-Native wealth management firm headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to being where global Chinese wealth connects. The firm serves high-net-worth families and distinguished institutions worldwide.

Founded in 2005 and dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (2010) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (2022), Noah brings over 23 years of disciplined wealth stewardship. With four global booking and trading centers across Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Shanghai, and the United States, Noah has allocated over US$153 billion in cumulative assets for clients spanning nine countries and more than 30 jurisdictions.

Noah serves clients through three flagship brands — ARK Wealth Management (Human + AI Integrated Global Wealth Management Platform), Olive Asset Management (Global Asset Allocation Platform), and Glory Family Heritage (Global Family Legacy & Lifestyle Platform). Together, they form an integrated global wealth management system under a unified governance framework, guided by wealth expertise with deeper global Chinese insight.

Beyond financial services, Noah's Global N+ Ecosystem unites global Chinese families across generations through curated experiences in art, music, and culture. The inheritance of wealth ultimately returns to the inheritance of culture and spirit, and it is this that defines Noah's philosophy: Wisdom Beyond Wealth.

For more information, please visit: https://www.noahgroup.com/.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited