Nominations Open for 2026 Women Leaders in Energy Awards to Honor Female Pioneers in Asia-Pacific's Energy Sector

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Leaders in Energy Awards 2026, a cornerstone initiative of The Battery Show Asia, have officially opened for global nominations. The awards seek to honor the women driving strategic innovation and sustainable development across the entire energy value chain. This initiative shines a spotlight on women pioneers who are reshaping the future of energy through strategic innovation, technological breakthroughs, and sustainable development.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), women represent only about 20% of the workforce in the global energy industry, with the proportion of female senior managers significantly lower than in other industries. Structural barriers continue to limit women's participation in driving energy innovation and influencing management decision-making. The Women Leaders in Energy Awards aim to address these gaps by amplifying the voices of women in the energy sector, establishing a global platform for female leaders, and fostering a paradigm shift toward gender inclusivity and innovation.

"Despite women being pivotal to innovation, they remain significantly underrepresented in the energy sector, particularly in leadership roles", said Dan Ye, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives at Informa Markets Asia and Head of The Battery Show Asia. "The Women Leaders in Energy Awards are more than just recognition. They are a critical platform to amplify these voices, inspire the next generation, and accelerate the industry's shift towards true gender inclusivity and collaborative innovation."

Award Categories

Under the theme "The Dawn Light, Illuminating the Future of Energy", the Women Leaders in Energy Awards 2026 feature two distinguished categories:

Energy Changemaker Award : Recognizing influential female leaders who are driving industry transformation and creating significant value for the energy sector.

: Recognizing influential female leaders who are driving industry transformation and creating significant value for the energy sector. Energy Rising Star Award: Celebrating women leading the charge in energy innovation through cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking business models.

Nomination and Timeline

Nominations are now open to honor established industry leaders and inspiring stories of resilience and innovation from women rewriting the narrative of energy transformation. Key dates include:

Nomination Deadline : January 30, 2026

: January 30, 2026 Shortlist Announcement : February 27, 2026

: February 27, 2026 Award Ceremony: March 10, 2026, during The Battery Show Asia 2026 Gala Dinner

This initiative is more than an accolade – it is a vital platform connecting female leaders, industry organizations, and decision-makers. We encourage:

Corporate Leaders : Nominate the women changemakers in your teams.

: Nominate the women changemakers in your teams. Emerging Innovators : Boldly share your groundbreaking achievements.

: Boldly share your groundbreaking achievements. Energy Enthusiasts: Spread the word about this dual revolution of gender and innovation.

For more information and to submit a nomination, please visit: www.thebatteryshow.asia/awards/

Let us celebrate and empower the women shaping the future of energy!

About The Battery Show Asia

The world's leading battery and energy exhibition, The Battery Show made its electrifying Asian debut in July 2025. In 2026, the show returns to AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong (March 10–12), welcoming 20,000+ policymakers, innovators, engineers, manufacturers, and thought leaders for three days of immersive networking and cutting-edge showcases.

For Awards Nomination & Sponsorship, please contact:

Hubert Guan

Email: [email protected]

