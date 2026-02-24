Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2026 of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) (reg. no 556016-0680) (the "Company" or "Ericsson") are invited to participate in the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM CEST at the Company's premises: Open Box, Grönlandsgatan 8, Kista/Stockholm. Registration for the AGM starts at 1:00 PM CEST. Shareholders may also exercise their voting rights by post before the AGM.

The AGM will be conducted in Swedish and simultaneously translated into English.

Registration and notice of participation

A) Participation at the meeting venue

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting venue in person or by proxy must:

be recorded as a shareholder in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB, as of Monday, March 23, 2026; and

give notice of participation to the Company no later than Wednesday, March 25, 2026 by telephone +46 (0)8 402 90 54 on weekdays between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM CET; by post to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, AGM, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden; by e-mail to [email protected] ; or via Ericsson's website www.ericsson.com/en/agm.



When giving notice of participation, please include name, date of birth or registration number, address, telephone number and number of participating assistants, if any.

Proxy

If the shareholder is represented by proxy, a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder must be issued for the representative. A power of attorney issued by a legal entity must be accompanied by the entity's certificate of registration (or a corresponding document of authority). In order to facilitate registration at the AGM, the power of attorney, certificate of registration and other documents of authority should be sent to the Company at the address above, in connection with the notice of participation. Forms of power of attorney in Swedish and English are available on Ericsson's website, www.ericsson.com/en/agm.

B) Participation by postal voting

Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM by postal voting must:

be recorded as a shareholder in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB, as of Monday, March 23, 2026; and

give notice of participation by casting its postal vote in accordance with the instructions below, so that the postal voting form is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

A special form must be used for postal voting. The form is available on Ericsson's website www.ericsson.com/en/agm. The completed and signed postal voting form may be sent by post to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, AGM, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, or by e-mail to [email protected]. Shareholders may also submit their postal votes electronically by verification with BankID via Ericsson's website, www.ericsson.com/en/agm. The completed form must be received by the Company/Euroclear Sweden AB no later than Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the postal voting form. If such instructions or conditions are included, the postal vote (in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for postal voting.

If the shareholder submits its postal vote by proxy, a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder must be attached to the postal voting form. If the shareholder is a legal entity, the entity's certificate of registration (or a corresponding document of authority) must be attached to the form. Forms of power of attorney in Swedish and English are available on Ericsson's website, www.ericsson.com/en/agm.

A shareholder who has voted by post may also attend the meeting venue, provided that the notification has been made in accordance with the instructions under the heading Registration and notice of participation – A) Participating at the meeting venue above.

Shares registered in the name of a nominee

In order to be entitled to participate in the AGM, a shareholder whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, in addition to giving notice of participation in the AGM, register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is listed in the presentation of the share register of the Company as of Monday, March 23, 2026. Such re-registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration), and request for such voting rights registration shall be made to the nominee, in accordance with the nominee's procedures, at such a time in advance as required by the nominee.

Voting rights registrations that have been made by the nominee on or before Wednesday, March 25, 2026 will be considered in the presentation of the share register.

Processing of personal data

For information regarding the processing of personal data in connection with the AGM, please see the privacy policy on Euroclear Sweden AB's website: https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

If you have questions regarding Ericsson's processing of your personal data, you can contact the Company by emailing [email protected]. Ericsson has company registration number 556016-0680 and the Board's registered office is in Stockholm.

Proposed agenda

Election of the Chair of the AGM Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda of the AGM Determination whether the AGM has been properly convened Election of two persons approving the minutes of the AGM Presentation of the annual report, the auditor's report, the consolidated accounts, the auditor's report on the consolidated accounts, the auditor's limited assurance report over the group sustainability statement, the remuneration report and the auditor's report on whether the guidelines for remuneration to group management have been complied with, as well as the auditor's presentation of the audit work with respect to 2025 The President and CEO's speech. Questions from the shareholders to the Board of Directors and the management Resolution with respect to

8.1. adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet;

8.2. adoption of the remuneration report;

8.3. discharge of liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the President 2025; and

8.4. the appropriation of the results in accordance with the approved balance sheet and determination of the record dates for dividend Determination of the number of Board members and deputies of the Board of Directors to be elected by the AGM Determination of the fees payable to members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM and members of the Committees of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM Election of Board members and deputies of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee's proposal for Board members :

11.1. Jon Fredrik Baksaas (re-election)

11.2. Jan Carlson (re-election)

11.3. Christian Cederholm (re-election)

11.4. Börje Ekholm (re-election)

11.5. Eric A. Elzvik (re-election)

11.6. Marachel Knight (re-election)

11.7. Kristin S. Rinne (re-election)

11.8. Jonas Synnergren (re-election)

11.9. Jacob Wallenberg (re-election)

11.10. Christy Wyatt (re-election)

11.11. Karl Åberg (re-election) Election of the Chair of the Board of Directors Determination of the number of auditors Determination of the fees payable to the auditors Election of auditors Long-Term Variable Compensation Program 2026 (LTV 2026)

16.1. Resolution on implementation of the LTV 2026

16.2. Resolution on transfer of treasury stock to employees and on an exchange, for the LTV 2026

16.3. Resolution on Equity Swap Agreement with third party in relation to the LTV 2026 Amendment of the terms of the Long-Term Variable Compensation Program 2025 (LTV 2025)

17.1. Resolution on amendment of the terms for the LTV 2025

17.2. Resolution on transfer of treasury stock to employees and on an exchange for the LTV 2025

17.3. Resolution on Equity Swap Agreement with third party in relation to the LTV 2025 Authorizations on transfer of treasury stock in relation to the resolutions on the ongoing Long-Term Variable Compensation Programs LTV I 2023, LTV II 2023 and LTV 2024

18.1. Authorization to decide on transfer of treasury stock on an exchange to cover expenses

18.2. Authorization to decide on transfer of treasury stock on an exchange to cover costs for tax and social security liabilities for the Participants Authorization for the Board of Directors to decide upon purchase of own shares Closing of the AGM

For the full notice and more information, see attachment or visit www.ericsson.com/en/agm.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/notice-of-the-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2026-of-telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson,c4311175

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4311175/3947715.pdf Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2026 of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4311175/b0e7df88adb7ae86.pdf Full Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2026 of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

SOURCE Ericsson