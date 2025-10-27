Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2025 to Power Indonesia's Clean Energy Future with 100+ Speakers and 100+ Solution Providers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2025 opens 6–7 November 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, bringing together more than 2,500 attendees, 100+ exhibitors, and 100+ speakers to accelerate Indonesia's renewable-energy growth.

Organised by Terrapinn, the two-day exhibition and conference is free to attend and designed for energy leaders across the value chain - IPPs and developers, EPCs, utilities, grid operators, manufacturers, financiers, large energy users, policymakers and technology innovators. Visitors will discover deploy-ready solutions spanning utility-scale, commercial & industrial (C&I) and residential solar; energy storage and batteries; grid modernisation; and installer training.

"Indonesia's solar and storage opportunity is vast. By uniting Indonesia's decision-makers from energy, industry and government with innovators across Asia, Solar & Storage Live Indonesia is where projects move from ambition to execution," said Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn.

Distinguished speaker lineup

Confirmed speakers include senior leaders from government, utilities and industry, such as:

Satya Hangga Yudha Widya Putra , Technical Advisor to The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources for Oil and Gas Commercialization, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM)

, Technical Advisor to The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources for Oil and Gas Commercialization, John Anis , Chief Executive Officer, Pertamina New & Renewable Energy

, Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Jefferson Kuesar , Chief Executive Officer, SUN Energy

, Chief Executive Officer, Salman Baray , Vice President of South & Southeast Asia, ACWA Power

, Vice President of South & Southeast Asia, Atem Ramsundersingh , Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, WEnergy Global

, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, Dionpius Jefferson , Managing Director of Indonesia, BECIS Indonesia

, Managing Director of Indonesia, Marlistya Citraningrum, Program Manager – Sustainable Energy Access, Institute for Essential Service Reform

Program Manager – Sustainable Energy Access, Achmad Firdaus, Energy Transition & Sustainable Project Specialist, Indonesia Energy Transition Implementation Joint Office

Energy Transition & Sustainable Project Specialist, Taufiq Hidayat Putra , Director of Partnership and Integration for Infrastructure Development, Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas)

, Director of Partnership and Integration for Infrastructure Development, Karina Darmawan, Chief Executive Officer, SUN Terra Indonesia

Chief Executive Officer, SUN Terra Indonesia Arianto Mulyadi , Director - Corporate Communication & Sustainability, Indesso

, Director - Corporate Communication & Sustainability, Indesso Andre Susanto , Chief Technology Officer, Quantum Power Asia

, Chief Technology Officer, Andang Pungkase , Head of ESG and Sustainability, Chandra Asri Pacific

, Head of ESG and Sustainability, Binu George , Country Manager, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Indonesia

, Country Manager, Mutya Yustika, Research & Engagement Lead, Indonesia Energy Transition, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)

These experts will unpack market drivers, bankability, grid readiness, and project execution across Indonesia's solar and storage landscape.

Five focused content tracks

Attendees can plan their visit around free-to-attend tracks on topics including:

Large-Scale Solar

Commercial & Industrial Solar

Energy Storage & Batteries

Residential Rooftop Solar

Rural Electrification & Smart Grid

Each track features case studies, technical deep dives and practical "how-to"s tailored to Indonesia's priorities. There will also be a dedicated Solar Installer University focused on hands-on training of Solar and PV panels.

An unmissable exhibition & networking platform

Across the show floor, 100+ solution providers will showcase the latest PV modules, inverters, mounting & BOS, EPC services, ESS technologies, O&M, grid & digital solutions and more. Attendees can expect live demos, product launches and curated networking to fast-track partnerships. Exhibiting companies include Ningbo Deye Inverter Technology, PT. JJ-LAPP CABLE, GoodWe Technologies, Solplanet by AiSWEI, SUN Energy, Enertech International Inc, Studer Cables AG, GreenPowerMonitor a DNV Company and more.

The Solar & Storage Live Indonesia is also co-located with EVCharge Live Indonesia and Mobility Live Indonesia, bringing the clean energy and e-mobility ecosystems together under one roof to catalyse cross-sector collaboration and investment.

For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com/LearnMoreSolarID2025.

Event details

Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2025

Dates: 6–7 November 2025

Venue: Hall 3 & 3A, Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD, Tangerang, Jakarta, Indonesia

Opening hours:

Thu, 6 November: 09:00 – 17:30 WIB

Fri, 7 November: 09:00 – 17:00 WIB



About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something Terrapinn – spark something. www.terrapinn.com

