Novo AI and discovermarket partner to take Embedded Insurance to the next level

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo AI joins forces with discovermarket, a leading embedded insurance platform, to revolutionize the future of digital insurance. This new partnership aims to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of embedded insurance offerings.

What is Embedded Insurance?

This is a type of product that integrates insurance products directly into the purchasing process of non-insurance items in real-time, enabling consumers to get protection seamlessly during the buying process. The insurance policies are suited to their specific needs, at a fraction of the cost of traditional offerings. With technological advancements, embedded insurance is making low-value items insurable in a cost-effective manner and democratizing the insurance landscape.

What Novo AI Brings to the Table?

This collaboration brings together two innovative companies poised to transform the insurance industry. Given the large volumes and low prices of embedded insurance products, it's essential to streamline operations, automate processes, and maximize efficiency. Novo AI uses generative AI to make them x100 more efficient than before. Key areas of focus include automating claims processing, implementing systematic fraud detection at scale and enhancing customer support.

Novo AI and discovermarket are rolling out a new product to enhance the customer journey: AI-powered policy creation and management. This AI-agent allows discovermarket to offer a tailored, automated experience where customers can create personalized policies and manage them throughout their lifetime. The agent effectively helps customers understand their insurance coverage, the policy exceptions and assists them with claims submissions.

A Word from the Partners

discovermarket's CEO, Patrick Bühler states: "Our platform offers a marketplace-as-a-service platform where brokers and insurers can design specific coverage directly, which is automatically configured to operate within our system. We are thrilled to be working with Novo AI to enhance this capability. The addition of AI-driven features will enable us to draft better insurance products autonomously, based on existing policy wording. We believe this is the future of hyper-customized insurance."

Novo AI CEO: "We're very excited with the unique set of challenges that the digital insurance playground offers and to be partnering with a forward-looking partner like discovermarket on this. The sector operates under very different rules than traditional insurance, with a critical need for scalable, low-cost, differentiated solutions, particularly in policy management. This will enable first access to insurance for less privileged pockets of the population, and we're in a unique position to make it happen."

SOURCE Novo AI