Novo AI's Solution Boosts APRIL International's Efficiency by 400%

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In just a few months, Novo AI's advanced solution has elevated APRIL International's performance across Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore, achieving more than three fold increase in efficiency and setting new benchmarks in private medical insurance. What was once a slow, costly process is now faster, more profitable, and delivers happier customers. Here's what happened.

Pressing Challenges Undermining the Profitability of the Insurance Sector

APRIL Asia Regional CEO Romain Di Meglio with Novo AI Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer Julien Condamines

As a leading provider in the private medical insurance sector, APRIL International faces the ongoing challenge of managing vast volumes of complex medical claims. The high influx of non-standard documents requires extensive manpower to interpret and validate unstructured data, contributing to inefficiencies and high operational costs.

Additionally, regional fraud and abuse levels range between 15%-35% from country to country, making it crucial for a company like APRIL International to identify a solution that captures fraud and abuse at scale, enhances efficiency and bolsters profitability.

Old Problems Require New Solutions

Facing a growing challenge, APRIL International was looking for a solution aimed at eliminating critical operational inefficiencies. One of their top priorities was to streamline document ingestion and management for healthcare claims, enabling real-time detection of inconsistencies across claims, providers and practitioner data. Crucially, this solution needed unwavering accuracy across 100% of claims and rapid deployment.

The answer came from Novo AI. Their advanced solution generated a 230% boost in productivity and a 400% lift in efficiency for APRIL International. Tasks that once took 10 days now require only 2, with the system surpassing human accuracy in processing not only digital data, but also handwriting and stamps.

Novo AI's CEO highlights, "Our solution delivers high accuracy claim-handling from day one and can adapt to specific business requirements without retraining. We streamline claim processing and fraud detection independently of policy writing, resulting in faster claim management. A faster claim process means happier customers for APRIL International, and in return, for Novo AI as well."

APRIL International's CEO remarks: "Insurance involves processing vast amounts of data daily. Novo AI has allowed us to significantly accelerate our claims processing and detect fraud and abuse, enabling us to reduce unnecessary expenses and improve loss ratios across the region. We're excited by further developments who will help us optimize further for an improved customer experience and profitability."

This success marks a pivotal innovation in insurance, setting new industry standards. In its early stages of widespread adoption, Novo AI is already gearing up to deliver even more groundbreaking GenAI solutions.

