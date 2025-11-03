Novo Nordisk Launches Wegovy® in Hong Kong for Weight Management

Wegovy ® (semaglutide) is a once-weekly injectable prescription medicine used in combination with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for adults and adolescents aged 12 years old or above with obesity or adults with overweight in the presence of at least one related health condition.

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global healthcare company Novo Nordisk announces the launch of Wegovy® in Hong Kong, now available at private clinics and selected pharmacies. Clinically proven for long-term weight management, Wegovy® represents a significant step forward in addressing the city's escalating health burden through evidence-based care for obesity as a chronic disease.

Wegovy® is a once-weekly injectable prescription medication used as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for effective long-term weight management. Wegovy® is indicated for[3]:

Adults with BMI ≥30 kg/m², or

Adults with BMI ≥27 to <30 kg/m² and have at least one weight-related medical condition, such as dysglycaemia (prediabetes or type 2 diabetes mellitus), hypertension, dyslipidaemia, obstructive sleep apnoea or cardiovascular disease, or

Adolescents aged 12 years and above with obesity (BMI ≥95th percentile, as defined on sex- and age-specific BMI growth charts [CDC.gov]) and a body weight above 60 kg

Wegovy® is the first once-weekly prescription weight-loss medication approved for adolescents aged 12 and above in Hong Kong.

Wegovy® contains semaglutide, a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist that helps regulate appetite. By modulating brain's central hub for hunger and satiety control, Wegovy® helps patients lower their energy intake, enhances feelings of fullness and control over-eating, and experience fewer and less intense cravings.

As the world's first once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist formulation for long-term weight management, global large-scale clinical studies - the STEP program and the SELECT study have demonstrated Wegovy®'s efficacy in achieving sustained weight loss and improving obesity-related health outcomes. In a 68-week STEP 1 clinical trial, about one-third of adults treated with Wegovy® achieved an average weight reduction of 20% or more, compared to just 2% in a placebo group[4]; the average weight loss achieved in the STEP trials is up to 17%[5]. At the same time, Wegovy®'s safety has been extensively examined with its active ingredient semaglutide accumulating 33 million patient years of exposure[6]. These findings reinforce Wegovy® as an evidence-based treatment option for long-term obesity care under medical supervision.

Obesity is a complex chronic disease and an increasingly urgent health challenge in Hong Kong. According to the Hong Kong 2020-2022 Population Health Survey, 32.6% of adults aged 15 to 84 are classified as obese (BMI ≥ 25 kg/m2), and 22.0% as overweight (BMI 23-25 kg/m2)[1]. Student Health Service Annual Health Report for 2023/24 School Year from the Department of Health indicates that 20% of secondary school students are classified as overweight or obese[2]. Despite its high prevalence, public awareness remains low: a recent study found that over one-third of obese respondents considered themselves only "slightly overweight", while 70% were unaware that obesity is defined by the World Health Organization as a chronic disease[7],[8].

Being overweight or obese is associated with more than 200 diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnoea, certain cancers, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD)[9]. Among these, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in patients with obese[10]. Without effective intervention, the global economic burden of obesity and overweight is projected to exceed US$3 trillion annually by 2030 and US$18 trillion by 2060[11]. These findings underscore the urgent need for long-term, evidence-based solutions to support healthier outcomes across all age groups.

Mr Anirvan Dutt-Chaudhuri, General Manager, Novo Nordisk Hong Kong, said: " Wegovy® 's benefits have been extensively demonstrated in individuals who are caring about obesity or overweight, with robust evidence supporting its impact on improving health outcomes. Its launch in Hong Kong marks a pivotal moment in recognizing obesity as a chronic medical condition that requires sustained, science-based care. As a global leader in obesity treatment for over 25 years, Novo Nordisk is proud to expand access to innovative therapies and offer healthcare professionals and patients more evidence-based options through a comprehensive, patient-centric approach to weight management."

In Hong Kong, Novo Nordisk has been actively partnering with medical groups and professional associations to strengthen clinical collaboration and support long-term care initiatives. Over the years, the company has also led public awareness campaigns to emphasize the importance of addressing obesity. With the launch of Wegovy®, Novo Nordisk reinforces its commitment to patients with weight management issues.

About Wegovy

About the STEP clinical program

STEP (Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with obesity) is a global clinical phase 3 program consists of multiple trials enrolling adults with overweight or obesity. STEP 1 is 68-week, randomized, double-blind, multicentre, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trial with semaglutide in obesity. The results revealed that semaglutide 2.4 mg shows superior weight loss compared to placebo in the trials.

About SELECT clinical study

SELECT (Semaglutide Effects on Cardiovascular Outcomes in People With Overweight or Obesity) is a randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the efficacy of semaglutide 2.4 mg versus placebo as an adjunct to standard of care for the prevention of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) in people with overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease with no prior history of diabetes. Results demonstrated that semaglutide significantly lower the risk of MACE such as death, heart attack, or stroke compared to placebo in the trial.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.

For more information, visit novonordisk.com

Disclaimer

This press release is intended for the purpose of providing updated scientific and market information. This press release does not constitute a recommendation, promotion, or advertisement for any drug or treatment regimen. Readers should not make any decisions regarding the purchase or use of any drug or treatment regimen based on, by reference to, or in reliance upon any content herein. For any questions regarding drugs or treatments, readers should consult healthcare professionals.

Before forwarding, using, or otherwise processing the information contained in this press release, relevant parties shall be responsible for ensuring their actions comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and regulatory requirements of any relevant country or jurisdiction. Any direct or indirect consequences arising from the citation, reproduction, editing, or other use of the information contained in this press release shall be the sole responsibility of the relevant parties, and Novo Nordisk shall not be liable for any such consequences. It is recommended that relevant parties carefully assess risks before forwarding, using, or otherwise processing the information contained in this press release, and seek professional legal advice when necessary.

