Novo Nordisk's GLP‑1 RA--A Modern Treatment for Obesity Management--is Linked to Lower Household Spending on Alcohol and Tobacco

Real-world data analysis suggests that families with at least one member using Novo Nordisk's GLP‑1 RA for weight management tend to reduce spending on alcohol and cigarettes.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the international scientific congress ObesityWeek® held late last year in Atlanta, United States, Novo Nordisk presented findings from a real-world analysis of grocery spending data from more than 200,000 households.[1] The analysis found that households with at least one person using Novo Nordisk's GLP‑1 RA for weight management showed a year-on-year reduction in overall grocery spending compared with households not using similar medicines—most notably in purchases of alcohol and tobacco/cigarette products.

These findings indicate a potential association between the use of Novo Nordisk's GLP‑1 medicine for weight management and reduced alcohol and tobacco consumption at the household level.

In Indonesia, obesity is becoming an increasingly concerning health issue. Based on the latest national health survey, the number of adults living with obesity and excess abdominal fat continues to rise. In simple terms, it is currently estimated that around 1 in 4 adults in Indonesia live with obesity or carry excess fat around the waist. Obesity is not just about appearance—people living with obesity face a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and joint pain, which can affect quality of life and increase the financial burden on families.

In this analysis, researchers assessed household spending data on daily groceries across two 12‑month periods. Data were collected through recurring surveys between April 2024 and April 2025 from a large consumer panel that recorded shopping receipts and completed surveys on household information, medicine use, and habits. Results showed that households with at least one user of Novo Nordisk's GLP‑1 RA for weight management experienced a year-on-year reduction in grocery spending, driven mainly by lower spending on alcohol and tobacco/cigarette products, compared with households without a GLP‑1 RA user.

While this analysis cannot prove that the medicine directly causes behavioural changes, the findings suggest that obesity treatment may help support healthier everyday choices, such as reducing alcohol consumption and smoking. As the analysis was conducted at the household level, these potential benefits may also extend to other family members living with the medicine user.

"We already know that Novo Nordisk's GLP‑1 medicine has proven effects on weight loss, as well as broader health benefits, so it's exciting to see signs that it may also support people with obesity in making healthier everyday choices," said Dr. Filip K. Knop, chief medical officer at Novo Nordisk. "The latest findings showing a reduction in alcohol and tobacco spending in households using this therapy are very encouraging. They point to the potential for this treatment to support people living with obesity—and those they live with—in fostering healthier behaviours. This real-world analysis explores potential broader effects of the therapy and builds on the recent INFORM real-world study investigating its impact on food noise (persistent thoughts about eating) in people living with obesity."

Real-world analyses such as this have limitations. The results can only show a potential relationship (association), not prove that the medicine directly causes behavioural changes. The data were captured at the household level, so it is not possible to confirm who in the household purchased or consumed alcohol or cigarettes. Reduced spending may suggest reduced consumption, but additional evidence is needed to confirm this.

"In Indonesia, we see obesity becoming more common, often alongside other conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Many patients feel it is entirely their fault, when in fact obesity is a complex medical condition that requires support," said dr. Riyanny Meisha Tarliman, Clinical, Medical, and Regulatory Director at Novo Nordisk Indonesia.

"Our hope is that Indonesians increasingly view obesity as a condition that can—and should—be managed seriously, with support from doctors and appropriate therapy, rather than through self-blame. No one should have to face obesity alone. Through the right education and access to trusted information, we hope to drive a shift in obesity care in Indonesia," she added.

Amid these challenges, education and access to reliable information are essential to help people and patients make better health decisions. As part of its education commitment, Novo Nordisk provides a health information platform via NovoCare.id. On NovoCare, the public can find easy-to-understand information on obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, including healthy lifestyle tips, myth-versus-fact explanations about obesity, and guidance on discussing treatment decisions with healthcare professionals based on trusted information.

Novo Nordisk's GLP‑1 medicine for weight management is a prescription medicine provided following consultation with a healthcare professional and used as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with obesity—or overweight with weight-related conditions—manage their weight.[2] Obesity is often associated with other conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated blood lipids, heart disease, and joint pain. Across multiple clinical studies, GLP‑1 therapy for weight management has been shown to help many patients achieve significant weight loss and improve several risk factors related to cardiovascular and metabolic health.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,500 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.id , Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn , and YouTube.

References

[1] Arnaut T, Kazantseva K, Kvist K, et al. Changes in Alcohol/Tobacco Spending Among Users and Non-Users of Semaglutide for Weight Management. Poster presentation at ObesityWeek® 2025; 4–7 November 2025; Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC), Atlanta, Georgia, USA. [2] Wegovy® Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/wegovy-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Last accessed: October 2025.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Indonesia