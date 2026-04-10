NovogeneAIT Genomics Appointed as Service Provider to Advance Large-Scale Proteomics for PRECISE-SG100K Cohort in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NovogeneAIT Genomics announces its appointment as the designated service provider for the PRECISE-SG100K proteomics project. In this role, NovogeneAIT Genomics will process and generate data from 10,000 plasma samples from the PRECISE-SG100K cohort led by Thermo Fisher Scientific in collaboration with PRECISE to support precision medicine research in Singapore.

This landmark project will utilize Thermo Fisher Scientific's Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometry platform, coupled with Seer's Proteograph Product Suite and Olink's Reveal Assay. Together, these advanced technologies will enable deep proteomic profiling of 10,000 samples. This study aims to demonstrate the profound value of deep, unbiased plasma proteomics, enabling high-throughput analysis and the discovery of novel biomarkers and biological signatures associated with aging and disease.

"Being appointed as the service lab for this landmark study represents a major leap forward in our capability to support large-scale proteomics research in Singapore," said John Zhang, Senior Commercial director of NovogeneAIT. Together, with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Seer, we are uniquely positioned to deliver deep, actionable insights from this cohort and contribute meaningfully to Singapore's National Precision Medicine Program."

Prof. John Chambers, Chief Scientific Officer at PRECISE and lead Principal Investigator of the PRECISE-SG100K cohort, highlighted the importance of this partnership: "This collaboration further strengthens the PRECISE-SG100K dataset, through addition of mass spectroscopy based assessment of proteomic variation. The results will enable our researchers to carry out integrated analyses across different layers of biology. Such efforts are important for improving our understanding of disease mechanisms and supporting future translational research."

The successful completion of this 10,000 sample pilot study is expected to serve as a robust proof of concept. It will demonstrate the immense value of complementary proteomics and support the broader expansion of a multi-omics approach for the PRECISE-SG100K cohort.

About NovogeneAIT Genomics

NovogeneAIT Genomics is a leading multi-omics services and solutions provider headquartered in Singapore. Established as a joint venture between Novogene and AITbiotech, it has grown to become one of the largest multi-omics service providers in Southeast Asia. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including genomics, transcriptomics, single cell and spatial transcriptomics, metagenomics and proteomics. NovogeneAIT Genomics delivers high-quality omics solutions to support research across various sectors, including healthcare and agriculture.

About PRECISE-SG100K

The PRECISE-SG100K study is a landmark long-term research project that has successfully completed its recruitment phase, having engaged over 100,000 participants from Singapore's diverse, multi-ethnic population. This comprehensive study has collected extensive baseline health information and biological specimens from participants across the nation. Moving forward, the study will continue to monitor long-term health outcomes and identify environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors associated with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. As one of the largest population health studies in Southeast Asia, PRECISE-SG100K represents a significant milestone for health research in Singapore and is positioned to yield globally significant results that will advance precision medicine and improve health outcomes for diverse populations worldwide. For more information, please visit Phase II: PRECISE SG100K.

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SOURCE NovogeneAIT Genomics