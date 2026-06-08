Novonesis showcases biosolutions for Korean food producers at Seoul Food & Hotel 2026

Novonesis, a global biosolutions leader, will demonstrate how biosolutions can support more efficient food production while enhancing taste, texture, and nutritional quality that can provide benefits to Korean consumers.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Korean food producers navigate rising input costs, margin pressure, and raw material price volatility, biosolutions — microbes, enzymes, and proteins — offer new opportunities to improve operational efficiency and meet evolving consumer demands.

At this year's Seoul Food & Hotel, Korea's largest food and hospitality trade show, global biosolutions leader Novonesis is demonstrating how biosolutions can help address key challenges that the Korean food industry is facing.

Biosolutions can help food producers enhance taste and texture, create cleaner ingredient labels, reduce waste, and improve production efficiency. Across applications such as yogurt, cheese, meat, baked goods, and plant-based products, producers can achieve more with less while maintaining high standards for taste, texture, and food safety.

"Korean consumers are both health and quality conscious, and more aware of labels than ever. Food producers are facing cost volatility and pressure to perform more efficiently. Seoul Food & Hotel 2026 is a great opportunity for us to connect with producers and show firsthand how biosolutions can help them navigate both." says Yo Miyashita, Head of Food & Beverage Biosolutions Japan and Korea.

Visitors at the Novonesis booth can engage with technical specialists and account managers, and taste yogurt and fish cake samples for themselves, to explore how our lactic acid bacterial cultures and enzymes can be customized and tailored across a wide range of foods to enhance taste, texture, and shelf life.

At the event, Novonesis will also introduce a new transglutaminase solution to the Korean market. This enzyme helps improve texture, elasticity, and protein binding across applications such as meat, seafood, and plant-based products, helping producers achieve more consistent quality, improve slicing yield, and reduce production inefficiency.

Novonesis will participate in Seoul Food & Hotel 2026 from 9–12 June at booth number 2F603. The company will showcase solutions across a wide range of industries not limited to food areas. Novonesis' Human Health Biosolutions offer probiotics, enzymes, and specialized proteins to support evolving health and nutritional needs and Planetary Health Biosolutions help industrial players reduce reliance on fossil-based chemicals and drive higher yields from fewer resources.

Ancient practice, modern scale

For thousands of years, fermentation has been at the heart of food culture, used to preserve, enhance flavor, and improve nutrition. Korea knows this from history: kimchi, doenjang, and ganjang are all products of biology doing what it has always done, naturally.

That biological heritage runs deep in Korean everyday life. Koreans are among the world's most enthusiastic consumers of enzymes and probiotic supplements, taken daily to support digestion and gut health.

Novonesis takes the same biological approach to industrial scale, applying it across food and biotics solutions to improve everyday food and support healthier living.

About Novonesis

Novonesis is leading the era of biosolutions.

By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, we transform the way the world produces, consumes and lives. In more than 30 industries around the world, our biosolutions are already creating value for thousands of customers and benefiting the planet.

Our 11,000 people worldwide work closely with our partners and customers to transform business with biology.

SOURCE Novonesis