NSG Bio Launches NSG BioSuites at Geneo - A New Product, Largest Site, and Fourth Location in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NSG Bio, a leading provider of flexible and high-quality biotech laboratory spaces, announced the launch of its latest product, NSG BioSuites, located at the brand-new Geneo development in Singapore Science Park. This marks NSG Bio's fourth site in Singapore and also its largest facility to date, representing a significant step forward in providing innovative, accessible solutions for the biotech community.

NSG BioSuites is the company's newest offering: small to large, affordable private lab suites purpose-built for biotech teams ready to scale without compromise. The facility is BSL-2 certified and designed to support both biology and chemistry labs, ensuring flexibility for diverse scientific workflows. With its affordable and flexible options, NSG BioSuites lowers the barriers for biotech companies of all sizes to access world-class laboratory infrastructure.

Our fully fitted facility at Geneo includes:

Shared Tissue Culture Room – ready for cell-based R&D

Shared Bacteria Room – equipped for microbiology workflows

Shared Equipment Bench – access to 150+ shared equipment at Geneo alone, contributing to 450+ shared equipment available across our four NSG Bio sites

Built for Both Biology & Chemistry Labs – designed to support diverse scientific workflows

Fridge & Freezer Storage – and much more

Beyond infrastructure, NSG Bio is committed to building strong ecosystems that foster growth, collaboration, and innovation. Companies at NSG BioSuites benefit from more than just a world-class facility—they gain access to strategic partnerships, mentorship opportunities, investor relations, and community-driven initiatives. NSG BioSuites is designed not simply as a place to work, but as an incubator and accelerator where biotech companies can spearhead their research and breakthroughs.

"Our mission has always been to make high-quality biotech space more accessible, while empowering companies with the tools, networks, and collaborations needed to thrive," said Ms. Daphne Teo, Chairwoman of Board and Founder of NSG Bio. "NSG BioSuites at Geneo reflects this vision by combining state-of-the-art facilities with a vibrant community that supports scientific and business success."

The launch of NSG BioSuites at Geneo highlights NSG Bio's ongoing commitment to advancing Singapore's life sciences ecosystem. By combining private suites with shared, fully equipped facilities and a robust support network, NSG Bio continues to drive innovation and accessibility in the biotech sector.

Companies interested in exploring tenancy at NSG BioSuites at Geneo can contact [email protected] for more information.

Contact: [email protected]

