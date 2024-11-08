The accolade highlights NTUC LearningHub's (NTUC LHUB) commitment in delivering a wide range of high-quality and in-demand tech training in areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics, and artificial intelligence

This recognition follows the successful launch of the NTUC LHUB Tech Talent Academy in January 2024 , showcasing NTUC LHUB's key role in bridging the gap between the demand for tech talent and skills aggregation, through sourcing, training, and placement of workers in an integrated ecosystem

NTUC LHUB was previously placed in Training Industry's IT & Technical Training Watchlist in 2022 and 2023, before clinching a spot in the 2024 Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies list

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB), Singapore's leading Continuing Education and Training provider, has clinched a spot on Training Industry's 2024 Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies list. This recognition follows NTUC LHUB's significant strides in advancing tech skills training in Singapore, notably through the launch of the NTUC LHUB Tech Talent Academy in January to attract and nurture tech talent in Singapore. The academy serves as a platform to bridge the gap between the demand for tech talent and skills aggregation, through sourcing, training, and placement of workers in an integrated ecosystem which comprises training, placement, and funding partners, as well as employers. NTUC LHUB's achievements in tech training have also placed it on Training Industry's IT & Technical Training Watchlist in 2022 and 2023.

NTUC LearningHub named as one of the Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies

The 2024 Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies list recognises training providers based on the following criteria: 1) breadth, quality and advancement of features, capabilities and analytics, 2) industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning technologies training market, 3) client and user representation, and 4) business performance and growth.

NTUC LHUB's inclusion in this prestigious list reflects its industry visibility, innovation, and impact within the industry, as well as its commitment to equipping individuals and organisations with essential tech skills. By collaborating with best-in-class content partners, NTUC LHUB delivers high-quality training curriculum and helps trainees acquire industry-recognised credentials in areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of the tech landscape.

AWS, a strategic content partner, commended NTUC LearningHub's commitment to advancing tech skills. Elsie Tan, Country Manager, Worldwide Public Sector, Singapore, AWS, said, "This achievement underscores NTUC LearningHub's dedication to advancing tech skills and cultivating a future-ready workforce. Our partnership empowers Singapore's professionals with crucial skills in cloud computing and generative AI, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly evolving technology and business landscape. Together, we're building a resilient, competitive digital economy and community, equipping learners to create a thriving digital future."

Reflecting on NTUC LHUB's immersive training approach, Chew Li Lian, Head of Workforce Development, Group Channels and Digitalisation, UOB, said, "NTUC LearningHub's immersive training approach has been pivotal in empowering our teams with practical, job-ready skills. Their hands-on learning environment, coupled with structured training and effective tracking mechanisms, ensures that learners are able to validate their newly-learnt skills through real-world application. This comprehensive approach, which includes measurable assessments and feedback, has been invaluable in developing and nurturing tech talent at UOB. It not only supports individual growth, but also strengthens our overall capability as we navigate the evolving and competitive tech landscape."

Jeremy Ong, Chief Executive Officer of NTUC LearningHub, said, "NTUC LearningHub is honoured to be recognised alongside global companies, as one of the leading tech training providers. It is a testament to our commitment in championing in-demand and emerging skills training in the tech sector, and facilitating placement of job-ready workers into redesigned or emerging job roles. NTUC LearningHub will continue to foster strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, including best-in-class industry leaders to offer high quality, relevant, and affordable skills training. Ultimately, our goal is to support workforce development and organisational growth for the future workplace."

About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working with employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such as Infocomm Technology, Generative AI & Cloud, Healthcare, Retail & Food Services, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources & Coaching and Foreign Workers Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 29,000 organisations and achieved more than 2.6 million training places across more than 2,900 courses with a pool of about 900 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships to offer a wide range of relevant end-to-end training. Besides in-person training, we also offer instructor-led virtual live classes (VLCs) and asynchronous online learning. The NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform (LXP) — a one-stop online learning mobile application — offers timely, bite-sized and quality content for learners to upskill anytime and anywhere. Beyond learning, LXP also serves as a platform for jobs and skills development for both workers and companies.

SOURCE NTUC LearningHub