JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deputy for Marketing of the Ministry of Tourism conducted the 11.11 Co-branding Wonderful Indonesia activation as a year-end initiative for 2024, engaging around 26 Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners. The 11.11 Wonderful Indonesia Co-branding activation is centered around the theme "Keep The Wonder," which serves as a call to safeguarding Indonesia's natural wealth, culture, and traditions. This event feature art installations crafted from recycled materials, demonstrations of waste processing, and gamification activities involving Co-branding partners. It has been held from November 8 to 11, 2024, at Alun Alun Indonesia in Jakarta, and from November 9 to 12, 2024, at 23 Paskal in Bandung, Ciputra World in Surabaya, and Beachwalk in Bali. Visitors have the opportunity to engage with Co-branding partners through activities that promote green themes, such as green mobility, selecting natural and local products, and recommendations for year-end travel to green destinations. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to make a collective promise on the Wishing Wall, emphasizing that everyone can contribute in small ways to the preservation of these destinations. Furthermore, the public can purchase these products through the e-commerce platforms of each participating co-branding partner. Alongside the offline activation, the 11.11 flash sales with the same theme will also be accessible via indonesia.travel.

Numerous Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners are committed to promoting the “Keep The Wonder” campaign

Ni Made Ayu Marthini, the Deputy for Marketing of the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, emphasized the significance of persistently addressing key issues within the tourism sector. "The Keep The Wonder campaign transcends mere branding; it is executed through tangible actions. Critical topics such as sustainability, along with the rich natural and cultural destinations that Indonesia possesses, must be continuously highlighted."

Various programs arising from co-branding collaborations demonstrate significant enthusiasm from co-branding partners in endorsing government initiatives. "The participation of co-branding partners, as stakeholders, along with us from the government and media colleagues who promote this positive activity, exemplifies the Pentahelix approach in the tourism sector aimed at fostering quality and regenerative tourism. Our goal is for tourism to not only drive economic growth but also to safeguard nature and honor culture," stated Ni Made Ayu Marthini.

