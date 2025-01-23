Nuvoton Releases 1.7 W 420 nm Indigo Laser Diode

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (hereinafter "NTCJ") announced on January 15 the launch of its industry-leading (*) indigo semiconductor laser, which emits an optical level of output power of 1.7 W and a wavelength of 420 nm. Details of the new product and alternative light source solutions to mercury lamps will be exhibited at NTCJ's booth at SPIE Photonics West 2025 in San Francisco, USA, scheduled for January 28-30, and LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025 in Munich, Germany, set for June 24-27. The company will welcome all visitors to its booth.

(*) As of January 15, 2025, based on NTCJ's research on semiconductor lasers emitting at a wavelength of 420 nm

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202501152909/_prw_PI1fl_8Vt0JjN4.png

1. This product achieves industry-leading optical output power of 1.7 W at a wavelength of 420 nm, close to the g-line of mercury lamps, in a compact TO-56 CAN package. Using this high-output, compact product enhances the design flexibility of light source devices, enabling the development of smaller light source devices compared to mercury lamps.

2. With over 40 years of experience and more than 3 billion semiconductor lasers shipped for optical discs, NTCJ has developed extensive design and manufacturing expertise in semiconductor lasers. Its newly developed indigo semiconductor laser integrates proprietary optical design and heat dissipation technology, achieving both high efficiency and long-term reliability. Compared to mercury lamps, this reduces power consumption and the frequency of light source replacements, thereby lowering the running costs of light sources.

3. This product, which emits laser light at a wavelength of 420 nm close to the g-line of mercury lamps, can be combined with NTCJ's mass-produced ultraviolet semiconductor lasers (378 nm) and violet semiconductor lasers (402 nm) to serve as alternative light sources for the i-line (365 nm), h-line (405 nm), and g-line (436 nm) of mercury lamps. Additionally, by adjusting the output power ratio of each semiconductor laser according to the application, it is possible to achieve highly flexible optical designs that were not possible with mercury lamps.

For more details about the product, please visit: https://www.nuvoton.com/products/laser-diodes/semiconductor-laser/index.html

About Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan: https://www.nuvoton.co.jp/en/

SPIE Photonics WEST 2025, Nuvoton booth site: https://spie.org/ExhibitorDetail?ExpoID=5008&ExhibitorID=102912

LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025 Web site: https://world-of-photonics.com/en/trade-fair/

SOURCE Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan