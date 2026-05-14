NX Automotive Logistics (China) Contributes to Global Environmental Conservation with Tree-planting Activity in Guangzhou City

- Employees, Their Families Joining Forces to Create Beautiful Green Community -

TOKYO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Automotive Logistics (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Automotive Logistics (China)"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., conducted a tree-planting activity in Huangpu High-tech Zone Experimental School affiliated to Guangzhou University on Saturday, March 14.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image1: Group photo of participants

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tu8cAjL2FhN0KH53UoO_jD4rj951YFfF/view?usp=drive_link

Image2: Planting trees

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZaqCM6mZX4iOlLLg2_m3VCpmMaw1qq91/view?usp=drive_link

Recognizing its social and public missions as a logistics company, the NX Group actively engages with local communities and works to bring about sustainable societies through community-based social contribution activities.

March 12 has been designated National Tree Planting Day in China, and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the launch of the country's national voluntary tree-planting campaign. Under the theme of "Let's Plant Trees and Build a Beautiful Green City Together," NX Automotive Logistics (China) organized a tree-planting event to coincide with this commemorative date.

A total of 27 participants -- including President Kentaro Shimoda, employees and their families -- worked together to plant 30 saplings. They also went on a hike, deepening their bonds while enjoying the spring scenery. Through these activities, participants reaffirmed the importance of environmental conservation and further strengthened their connections with colleagues and family members.

President Shimoda shared his perspective on the significance of continuing the company's commitment to environmental conservation: "While our company does contribute to society through logistics, it is a fact that our operations also emit CO2. I see this tree-planting initiative as a first step toward protecting an environment where children in China can live with peace of mind. I hope that children will come to understand that safeguarding the environment leads to happiness in the future."

The NX Group will continue connecting people, businesses and communities to fulfill its responsibilities for social development, while actively working to preserve the global environment to help achieve sustainable societies.

About the NX Group:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.