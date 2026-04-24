NX China Pursues Industry-academia Collaboration at Beijing Wuzi University

- Fostering Next Generation of Logistics Professionals through Endowed Lectures, Scholarship Awards, and Tree-planting Activities -

TOKYO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., presented its 18th endowed lecture and conducted a scholarship award ceremony at Beijing Wuzi University on Thursday, March 26.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IT2kJRNwoOidkILz1t1bN7UvY7_cWMDw/view?usp=sharing

Founded in 1980, Beijing Wuzi University (hereinafter "BWU") is an institution of higher learning specializing in logistics and distribution, and about 8,000 students are currently enrolled in its nine undergraduate faculties and 28 departments. One of these faculties, the School of Logistics established in 2006, ranks among China's best in its field and offers well-equipped educational facilities and an outstanding research environment.

NX China signed a letter of intent on strategic cooperation with BWU in 2012 and has since established "NX Scholarships," presented endowed lectures, organized "NX International Logistics Classes," and engaged in efforts of various formats designed to continually deepen industry-academia collaboration. Endeavoring to bring its long-standing cooperative relationship with BWU still closer, NX China has further introduced a comprehensive human resource development program titled the "Nippon Express Series."

In the 18th endowed lecture, Business Division General Manager Zuo Jingcheng from NX China's Management Strategy Headquarters delivered a presentation on "NX China's Organizational Structure and Digital Transformation/Innovation" that introduced students to practical aspects of the logistics industry and cutting-edge initiatives. At the scholarship award ceremony that followed, certificates were presented to the ten recipients for the 2026 academic year. Their achievements to date were commended and they were encouraged to contribute to both industrial and social development by showcasing their talents on the global logistics stage in the future. This year's scholarship recipients also participated in a new initiative: planting six cherry trees in an on-campus tree-planting activity. Having these next-generation leaders take part in the tree planting proved a meaningful opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of environmental conservation while helping green the campus.

The NX Group will continue actively engaging in social contribution activities in the East Asia Region to foster talent capable of excelling in the logistics industry.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P317xr3Z9BzmG15Uqfv2iaVmWmhlmsqS/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.